7 Vegetarian Recipes That Are Perfect for Labor Day Weekend

Between keto-obsessed, CrossFit-loving friends and gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian family members, it can be more challenging than ever to throw a summer barbecue or an intimate dinner party and ensure everyone will have something tasty and satisfying to eat.

Enter the crowd-pleasing recipes in Jessica Oldfield's simple, stylish Vegetarian Party Food: Delectable Vegetable-Forward Bites for Entertaining ($20, amazon.com). The collection–with colorful, smart photography by Beatriz da Costa–eliminates all the guesswork of feeding a group with over 80 tasty dips, snacks, and bites to share.

Better still: All the ingredients are easy to find, no fancy kitchen equipment is required, and there's even a whole section for vegans. Here, seven recipes you're definitely going to want to try.