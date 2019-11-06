When the holidays roll around, vegans scramble to find animal-free alternatives to the traditional meat-heavy dishes of the season. But since Thanksgiving is basically a celebration of butter and poultry, finding recipes that fit a vegan diet is no easy feat. This roundup of the tastiest plant-based Thanksgiving dishes on the internet will make vegan menu planning so much easier.

Vegan Dinner Rolls

It’s not Thanksgiving without dinner rolls. These vegan rolls by Minimalist Baker have the same fluffy, buttery taste as the traditional kind—minus the butter, of course.

Vegan Stuffing

You can still make incredible stuffing without chicken broth, and this recipe from Delish Knowledge is proof. Plus, the sauteed veggies make the meal a whole lot healthier.

Vegan Green Bean Casserole

A homemade green bean casserole is a staple of a well-rounded Thanksgiving meal, and this mouth-watering recipe from A Virtual Vegan is the perfect alternative.

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

You won’t be able to have just one helping of these vegan scalloped potatoes by Loving It Vegan. The spice combination in this dish will make you forget there isn’t any cheese in it.

Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese

Speaking of cheese, you need to try this vegan mac and cheese dish from The Simple Veganista. It’s great for dairy-free diets and just as homey as the real thing.

Vegan Gravy

You can’t have a potato dish without gravy. This recipe from Connoisseurus Veg is a hearty, flavor-packed solution for a meat-free gravy.

Vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake

And of course, Thanksgiving dinner is not complete without a killer fall dessert. This vegan pumpkin cheesecake (yes, cheesecake!) from Loving It Vegan checks all the boxes for a yummy end to the holiday.

