3 Hearty One-Dish Vegan Recipes a Nutritionist Makes for Dinner

One of the trickiest things about going vegan is learning to put together balanced meals, with a good mix of healthy fat, complex carbs, and protein. Luckily for newbies (as well as curious omnivores) there's Gena Hamshaw's cookbook Power Plates ($25, amazon.com)—a collection of flavor-packed, one-pot vegan recipes designed to "inspire and guide you as you get the hang of it." Hamshaw, a nutritionist and the blogger behind The Full Helping, has created 100 hearty dishes starring an abundance of fresh produce. Here, she shares three recipes for easy vegan meals that are nourishing and energizing (and involve minimal clean up).

Rice, Beans, Tofu and Greens

This dish grew out of my tremendous love of rice and beans, as well as my tendency to load up the dish with extras: greens, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, tofu or tempeh, and whatever else strikes my fancy. I love it because it’s fast and filling, and it all comes together in a single pot. I’m the sort of person who can eat plain tofu right out of the package, so adding unmarinated, uncooked tofu doesn’t bother me. If naked tofu is a turnoff for you, feel free to use 8 ounces (225 g) smoked or baked tofu instead.

Ashley McLaughlin

Serves: 4 to 6

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 white or yellow onion, chopped

1 small bell pepper, chopped

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

½ tsp. smoked paprika

½ tsp. salt

1½ cups (270 g) cooked black beans, or 1 (15-oz, or 425-g) can, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5-oz, or 411-g) can diced or crushed tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted

1 cup (185 g) white or brown basmati or long-grain white rice

2¾ cups (650 ml) water 1 (15-oz, or 425-g) block extra-firm tofu, preferably pressed, cut into ¾-inch (2-cm) cubes

1 small bunch collard greens or other greens, stemmed and cut into thin strips

Red pepper flakes (optional)

Freshly squeezed lime juice

Optional toppings

Crumbled corn chips, chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges, hot sauce

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and bell pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes, until the onion is tender and translucent. Stir in the cumin, chili powder, paprika, and salt, then stir in the beans, tomatoes, rice, and water. Add the tofu and stir gently to combine. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat, cover, and simmer, stirring gently from time to time, until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes for white rice or 40 minutes for brown rice. Add the greens, cover, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, until the greens are wilted. Season with redpepper flakes and stir in lime juice to taste. Taste and adjust the seasonings if desired. Serve right away, with any additional toppings you like.

Creamy Curried Lentils and Quinoa

Ashley McLaughlin

It’s hard not to love this one-pot dish, a quick-cooking curry that’s fragrant, creamy, and nutritious. Curries are a mainstay for me, and this one gets bonus points both for its simplicity and the powerful double dose of plant protein from quinoa and lentils.

Serves: 4

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 small white or yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. curry powder

2 tsp. ground turmeric

1 tsp. ground cumin

1⁄2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 cup (200 g) dried green or brown lentils

3⁄4 cup (130 g) quinoa, rinsed

4 cups (950 ml) low-sodium vegetable broth

4 to 5 cups (120 to 150 g) firmly packed, chopped spinach, chard, collard greens, or kale

1 cup (240 ml) full-fat coconut milk or Cashew Cream (see recipe below)

2 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

Freshly ground black pepper

Optional toppings

Toasted cashews (curry flavored would be a good option), chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges

Stir in the salt, curry powder, turmeric, cumin, red pepper flakes, lentils, and quinoa, then stir in the broth. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes. If the curry is very thick, you can add 1⁄2 cup (120 ml) water to thin it slightly. Add the greens, cover, and cook for 5 minutes, letting the greens steam on top of the curry. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, until tender and translucent. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Stir in the greens, then stir in the coconut milk or cashew cream (recipe below) and lime juice. Season with black pepper, then taste and adjust the seasonings if desired. Serve right away, with any additional toppings you like.

Cashew Cream

Makes: 1 cup (240ML)

¾ cup (95 g) raw cashews, soaked for at least 2 hours and drained

⅔ cup (160 ml) water

¼ tsp. salt

Combine all the ingredients in a blender (preferably a high-speed blender) and process until very smooth.

Yellow Split Pea Chowder With Sweet Corn

Think of this soup as a marriage of split pea soup and traditional corn chowder. The split peas give the soup body and nutrition, along with a gorgeous golden color. Meanwhile, adding Cashew Cream to the finished soup gives it a rich, creamy, luxurious texture.

Ashley McLaughlin

Serves: 6

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 white or yellow onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups (1.4 L) low-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup (200 g) yellow split peas, soaked for 1 hour and drained

1 medium Yukon gold or russet potato, peeled and chopped

Kernels from 4 ears sweet white or yellow corn (about 2 1⁄2 cups, or 360 g)

¾ tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. salt

¾ cup (180 ml) Cashew Cream (recipe below)

1 small bunch collard greens, stemmed and chopped

Optional toppings

Chopped fresh chives or scallions, Tempeh Bacon, chopped red bell pepper

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes, until the onion is tender and translucent. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Stir in the broth, split peas, potato, corn, paprika, and 1 tsp. salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 45 minutes, until the split peas are completely tender. Use an immersion blender to partially puree the soup, or puree about half of it in a standard blender and return it to the pot. Stir in the cashew cream (recipe below) and collard greens and cook, stirring occasionally, until the greens are tender and wilted, 5 to 10 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings if desired. Serve piping hot, with any desired toppings.

Reprinted with permission from Power Plates, copyright © 2018by Gena Hamshaw. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Photographs copyright © 2018by Ashley McLaughlin