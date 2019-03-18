9 Delicious Vegan Keto Snacks You Can Conveniently Order Online

BRB—adding all of these to our shopping carts now.
By now you're probably familiar with the keto diet. This low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein eating plan has become popular in recent years (although there are potential side effects you should know about before you start).
While the keto diet cuts out many of the foods that vegans typically eat, such as whole grains and starchy vegetables, it is possible to follow a plant-based keto diet, says nutritionist Rachel West, RD, the nutrition editor at eMeals. In order to hit the necessary 60-75% daily fat intake to also be keto, vegans have to rely on foods like nuts, seeds, nut and seed butters, avocados, oils (such as olive, coconut, and avocado), and full-fat coconut products, she adds.
Another option: Full-fat vegan dairy alternatives like unsweetened coconut yogurts, vegan butter, and vegan cheese can also help you reach your macros. Incorporate low-carb, non-starchy vegetables, including leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts, as well as vegan protein sources like tofu, tempeh, and seitan into your diet, West suggests. And if you're a fruit lover, you can snack on low-sugar fruits, such as raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries (just watch your intake, though, since sometimes a light snack can turn into a full meal).
Fat isn't the only thing you have to monitor. A true keto diet calls for just 4-5% carbohydrates, or 20 grams of carbs per day on a 1,600 calorie diet—that includes the small amounts in non-starchy veggies, nuts, and avocados, Health's contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, RD, points out.
Meal planning for a vegan keto diet is hard enough, let alone finding snacks for the office, gym, or road trips that fit the bill. But believe it or not, there are more options out there than you'd think. We've rounded up nine delicious vegan keto snacks that you can enjoy on-the-go. The best news? These pick-me-ups are all conveniently found online. Happy shopping!
RELATED: Your Ultimate Keto Diet Grocery List
1
Thrive Market Organic Raw Brazil Nuts
You'll want to grab a handful (or multiple) of these delicious, super-sized Brazil nuts as an office or post-gym snack. Rich and buttery, they won't only satisfy your munchies, but they're packed with protein, essential amino acids, and have 2,500 times more selenium (read: antioxidants that neutralize free radicals and protect cells from damage) than any other nut. Compared to some other nuts, they're also low in carbs.
2
Thrive Market Sea Salt Seaweed Snacks
If you're craving a crunchy, savory snack, look no further than these seaweed crisps. They're created by pressing organic, edible seaweed (similar to the green wrapping used to make sushi rolls) into thin sheets; lightly roasting them with safflower or sunflower oils; and adding a pinch of sea salt. Perfect for tossing in your weekender bag or carry-on as a healthy snack while road tripping or flying.
3
Oloves Natural Pitted Olives Variety Pack
At less than 60 calories per pack, these 100% natural olives make the perfect low-carb, on-the-go snack. "I recommend olives as a snack to everyone (including those not on keto) because of their healthful monounsaturated fat and antioxidants," Sass said in a previous interview with Health. Also great? They don't have pits and won't cause a mess (no leaky olive juice!). Pick up a variety pack, which includes all four tasty flavors: Basil & Garlic, Chili & Oregano, Lemon & Rosemary, and Black Olive Chili & Garlic.
4
Creation Nation Paleo Energy Bite Mix, Cocoa for Coconuts
No-bake, easy-to-make, protein-packed energy bites? We're sold. Not only are these bite-size morsels keto, paleo, and vegan friendly, they're also loaded with protein and superfoods. Just mix, roll, and enjoy a rich, crunchy coconut treat you won't feel guilty indulging in.
5
Terrasoul Superfoods Organic Pumpkin Seeds
Trust us, pumpkin seeds should not be overlooked. High in zinc and magnesium, these unsalted organic seeds not only contribute to a healthy diet, but also have immune-boosting properties deeming them a high quality superfood. They also make an easy and delicious snack for those on gluten-free, vegan, and keto diets.
6
Thrive Market Wonder Noodles
We need no encouraging when it comes to chowing down on some delicious pasta. But those on the keto diet know that pasta is a "no," since it's very carb-heavy. Luckily, these shirataki spinach fettuccine noodles are made from glucomannan (a starch found in the konjac yam), and are free of gluten, fat, grains, and soy. Even better? One serving is only ten calories—score! To keep your meal fully keto, just make sure to eat with a fat source.
7
NOOSH Birthday Cake Almond Butter
Birthday cake-flavored almond butter? Yes, please. Sass loves these squeezable packets as one of her favorite treats, and she doesn't even follow a keto diet. "I don't know how they manage to make it taste so delicious using just a small amount of cane sugar with only 1 grams of sugar per serving and no other sweeteners," she raves. Being gluten-free as well as vegan and keto friendly makes them a no-brainer.
8
Thrive Market Organic Raw Macadamia Nuts
With a punch of fiber and magnesium on top of buttery, crunchy flavor, these macadamia nuts are an easy, satisfying snack you can pack in your purse for the office.
9
So Delicious Cultured Coconutmilk Dairy-Free Yogurt
One of West's favorite vegan keto snacks is store-bought unsweetened coconut yogurt topped with nuts and unsweetened coconut.