9 Delicious Vegan Keto Snacks You Can Conveniently Order Online

By now you're probably familiar with the keto diet. This low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein eating plan has become popular in recent years (although there are potential side effects you should know about before you start).

While the keto diet cuts out many of the foods that vegans typically eat, such as whole grains and starchy vegetables, it is possible to follow a plant-based keto diet, says nutritionist Rachel West, RD, the nutrition editor at eMeals. In order to hit the necessary 60-75% daily fat intake to also be keto, vegans have to rely on foods like nuts, seeds, nut and seed butters, avocados, oils (such as olive, coconut, and avocado), and full-fat coconut products, she adds.

Another option: Full-fat vegan dairy alternatives like unsweetened coconut yogurts, vegan butter, and vegan cheese can also help you reach your macros. Incorporate low-carb, non-starchy vegetables, including leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, mushrooms, and Brussels sprouts, as well as vegan protein sources like tofu, tempeh, and seitan into your diet, West suggests. And if you're a fruit lover, you can snack on low-sugar fruits, such as raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries (just watch your intake, though, since sometimes a light snack can turn into a full meal).

Fat isn't the only thing you have to monitor. A true keto diet calls for just 4-5% carbohydrates, or 20 grams of carbs per day on a 1,600 calorie diet—that includes the small amounts in non-starchy veggies, nuts, and avocados, Health's contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, RD, points out.

Meal planning for a vegan keto diet is hard enough, let alone finding snacks for the office, gym, or road trips that fit the bill. But believe it or not, there are more options out there than you'd think. We've rounded up nine delicious vegan keto snacks that you can enjoy on-the-go. The best news? These pick-me-ups are all conveniently found online. Happy shopping!

RELATED: Your Ultimate Keto Diet Grocery List