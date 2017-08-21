This Instagram-Worthy Vegan Cookie Dough Ice Cream Is So Easy to Make

If you just can't shake that ice cream craving, fitness and lifestyle blog HBFIT's vegan cookie dough ice cream recipe has come to your rescue. The banana-based frozen treat contains only six ingredients, so you can indulge without all of the additives—plus extra sugar and fat—the store-bought brands have.

On Sunday, lifestyle influencer and HBFIT founder Hannah Bronfman shared the recipe on Instagram, plus step-by-step directions any ice cream–making newbie can handle. The accompanying photo looks so creamy and refreshing, it's hard to believe this ice cream doesn't actually contain any dairy milk or cream.

"This cookie dough faux ice cream keeps for up to 1 week in an airtight container in the freezer. Yeass queen," reads the HBFIT post from contributing blogger Candice Kumai. Next time you're craving a creamy summer treat, rethink that tub of Ben & Jerry's, plug in your blender, and give this summertime crowd-pleaser a go.