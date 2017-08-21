This Instagram-Worthy Vegan Cookie Dough Ice Cream Is So Easy to Make

Put down that store-bought pint and opt for this healthier version, which you can whip up yourself with real bananas.

Julia Naftulin
August 21, 2017

If you just can't shake that ice cream craving, fitness and lifestyle blog HBFIT's vegan cookie dough ice cream recipe has come to your rescue. The banana-based frozen treat contains only six ingredients, so you can indulge without all of the additives—plus extra sugar and fat—the store-bought brands have.

On Sunday, lifestyle influencer and HBFIT founder Hannah Bronfman shared the recipe on Instagram, plus step-by-step directions any ice cream–making newbie can handle. The accompanying photo looks so creamy and refreshing, it's hard to believe this ice cream doesn't actually contain any dairy milk or cream.

My vegan banana 🍌 cookie dough 🍪 ice cream 🍦 Treat yo self weekend, you earned it, babes xx 😘 @candicekumai Yields about 2 cups i n g r e d i e n t s : 3 ripe, frozen bananas, peeled 1/2 cup almond meal 1/4 cup almond and coconut milk blend 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons organic vanilla extract t o p p i n g s 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips or 1/4 cup dark dairy-free chocolate, chopped (use carob chips if vegan or dairy-free) d i r e c t i o n s Combine the ingredients for ice cream in a Vitamix blender and blend until smooth. Use the Vitamix tamper stick to whip up all the bananas until fully combined and creamy. You are looking for an extra-thick smoothie or soft-serve consistency. Sprinkle in chocolate chips and fold in with a spatula. Serve immediately. For a firmer texture, double the batch and pour into an 8-inch loaf tin, cover, and freeze until ready to serve! This cookie dough faux ice cream keeps for up to 1 week in an airtight container in the freezer. Yeass queen 🍌🍪🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦

"This cookie dough faux ice cream keeps for up to 1 week in an airtight container in the freezer. Yeass queen," reads the HBFIT post from contributing blogger Candice Kumai. Next time you're craving a creamy summer treat, rethink that tub of Ben & Jerry's, plug in your blender, and give this summertime crowd-pleaser a go.

