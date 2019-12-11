Christmastime is here, and traditionally, that meant a holiday dinner filled with animal products. But with more people going vegan every year, an increasing number of families plan to celebrate the festivites with plant-based dishes only. The internet is our guide for the tasiest, easiest vegan options to please everyone at your table this year—here are our favorite vegan Christmas dinner dishes to savor.

RELATED: 19 Best Vegan and Vegetarian Protein Sources

Image zoom delishknowledge.com

Vegan Lentil Loaf

This vegan lentil loaf from Delish Knowledge is the perfect main-dish alternative to meatloaf. Lentils are packed with protein, so you'll leave the table feeling satiated but not stuffed.

Image zoom lovingitvegan.com

Vegan Mashed Potatoes

Can anyone say no to a warm dish of mashed potatoes on chilly holiday nights? This vegan mashed potato recipe by Loving It Vegan does away with the butter, but you won't know the difference.

RELATED: 3 Hearty One-Dish Vegan Recipes a Nutritionist Makes for Dinner

Image zoom avirtualvegan.com

Cranberry Pecan Brussel Sprout Salad

This yummy cranberry pecan brussel sprout salad from A Virtual Vegan is just the side dish you need on your plate this season.

Image zoom simple-veganista.com

Stuffed Acorn Squash with Quinoa

A cozy squash dish is a winter staple. This stuffed acorn squash with quinoa from Simple Veganista is packed with protein and is just as hearty as Christmas meat.

RELATED: 12 Things You Need to Know Before Going Vegan

Image zoom avirtualvegan.com

Vegan Christmas Pudding

Who would have thought you'd be able to find a vegan version of Christmas pudding? This recipe from A Virtual Vegan will win lots of fans at your holiday table.

Image zoom connoisseurusveg.com

Vegan Butternut Squash Stuffed Shells

Pasta isn't necessarily a traditional Christmas main course, but this mouth-watering vegan butternut squash stuffed shells recipe from Connoisseurus Veg satisfies all of our pasta cravings—sans animal products.

To get more nutrition and diet tips delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Balanced Bites newsletter.