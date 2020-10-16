The 31 Best Vegan Candies—Just in Time for Halloween
Whether you're vegan or lactose intolerant, these candies are not off-limits.
Going vegan doesn't mean you have to go without candy this Halloween. These 31 store-bought candy types—from suckers to gum to fizzy drops to caramel and peanut butter bars—taste like the regular kind. Yet they contain none of the usual vegan-unfriendly no-go's, such as honey, confectioner's glaze, gelatin, shellac, dairy, casein, or whey. Plus, they're primarily PETA-approved...and fit perfectly into trick-or-treating pumpkins and bags.
Airheads
Airheads are not only vegan, there's gluten-free as well! One exception: Airheads Bites, which contain beeswax, gelatin, and shellac.
To buy: Airheads Bars ($10, amazon.com)
Atomic Fireballs
If you're vegan and like your candy with a kick, try Atomic Fireballs, which contain no animal products and are gluten-free. Just don't pop too many at once!
To buy: Atomic Fireballs Candy 2 Pound Tub ($15, amazon.com)
Big League Chew
Vegan gum lovers rejoice: Big League Chew is 100% vegan, and not made with lanolin like a number of non-vegan gums.
To buy: Big League Chew 80 pcs ($14, amazon.com)
Bottle Caps
I love love love the fizzy flavor of Bottle Caps candy, and it's a huge plus that they're vegan. Looking forward to getting these in this year's trick-or-treat mix.
To buy: Bottle Caps Cola Candy, 5 Ounce, Pack of 10 ($11, amazon.com)
Brach's Lemon Drops
Lemon drops are are the perfect not-too-sweet, not-too-sour candy that just happens to be vegan, and made with 100% lemon juice.
Charms Blow Pops
Gotta love candy with a sweet surprise inside. In this case, chewy bubble gum that keeps the fun going—and both the gum and the lolli are animal product-free.
To buy: Charms Blow Pop Assorted - 100 ct ($18, amazon.com)
Chick-O-Stick
Chick-O-Sticks are major childhood favorite, chockfull of peanut buttery goodness. And I'm so happy to find out they're vegan!
To buy: Chick O Stick Candy Bars 8 Pack ($13, amazon.com)
Cocomels
Vegan caramel isn't easy to come by, so let's give praise to Cocomels. Their candies are all plant-based, meaning you don't have to sacrifice your vegan diet for a caramel craving.
To buy: Cocomels Coconut Milk Caramels Variety 3 Pack ($16, amazon.com)
DOTS
Dots are the perfectly poppable movie theater candy that also makes the rounds every Halloween—and to my surprise, they're gluten-free and vegan!
To buy: Dots Assorted Fruit Flavored Gumdrop (Pack of 2) ($9, amazon.com)
Dum Dums Lollipops
I used to hoard Dum Dums as a schoolkid, hoping that if I send in enough wrappers, I'll get a free backpack. That never happened, but I'm glad I can still enjoy them as a nostalgic vegan treat.
To buy: Dum Dums Original Pops - Value Pack (Pack of 2) ($9, amazon.com)
Fun Dip
Fun Dip may get messy, but that's the price you pay to enjoy this colorful vegan candy.
To buy: Fun Dip Candy Bulk Variety Pack of 12 ($18, amazon.com)
Gobstoppers
Gobstoppers have many colorful layers, but none contain animal products...which making this vegan candy a winner this Halloween.
To buy: Wonka Everlasting Gobstopper Theatre Box (Pack of 2) ($5, amazon.com)
Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum
I haven't chewed Hubba Bubba Bubble Tape in a while, but I just realized how eco-friendly this gum is, thanks to the paper-free carrying case—and it's vegan! Now that's 6 feet of fun.
Jolly Ranchers
A kid once told me that I smell like Jolly Ranchers. I take that as a compliment because these vegan candies smell as good as they taste, and they come in an assortment of ways to enjoy them, from lollipops to sticks.
To buy: Jolly Rancher Halloween Candy Assortment ($10, amazon.com)
Jujubes
Chewy, delicious, and gelatin-free: Jujubes really are the perfect vegan candy.
To buy: Jujubes Candy, 5.5 Ounce Theatre Box, Pack of 12 ($10, amazon.com)
Jujyfruits
Jujyfruits are the slightly cooler cousin of Jujubes because of their fun fruit shapes, and they happen to be vegan as well. They're not a substitute for actual fruit, but on Halloween they're close enough.
To buy: Jujyfruits Candy, 10 Ounce, Pack of 6 ($15, amazon.com)
Laffy Taffy
The delicious creamy flavor of Laffy Taffy had me fooled. I never would have guessed these delicious taffy pieces were vegan-friendly!
To buy: Laffy Taffy Assorted Fruit Flavors Bulk Party Box ($23, amazon.com)
Mamba
Mambas are basically smoothies in candy form—except they're not as healthy. But at least they're vegan!
To buy: Mamba Fruit Chews 48-0.88 oz packs ($19, amazon.com)
Nerds
Nerds are super cute and come in a variety of colors. The fact that they're vegan is just a plus.
To buy: Nerds Rainbow Candy Video Box, 5 Ounce, Pack of 12 ($12, amazon.com)
Now and Later
Now and Laters are the perfect vegan candy for those who tend to scarf down their candy way too fast. They basically melt in your mouth to let you savor the flavor.
To buy: Now & Later Original Chews, 60 Ounce Jar ($15, amazon.com)
Pez
Pez is another classic candy that to my surprise is vegan. Eat them alone or in a cool dispenser for plenty of fun this Halloween.
To buy: Pez Candy Refill Assorted Fruit (3 Pack) ($11, amazon.com)
Pixy Stix
Pixy Stix are essentially powdered sugar dyed a rainbow color. It would be ridiculous if they weren't vegan!
To buy: Pixy Stix Candy Filled Fun Straws Pack of 85 ($16, amazon.com)
Red Vines
Licorice lovers rejoice, Red Vines are vegan and so fun to eat.
Ring Pops
Remember getting "engaged" to your childhood crush with a Ring Pop? You can still enjoy this vegan candy (that doubles as fun jewelry) as an adult.
To buy: Ring Pop Hard Candy Pops, Variety Pack, 40 Count (from $30, amazon.com)
Skittles
As a vegan, Skittles are my all-time favorite. These vegan candies are like a party in your mouth!
To buy: SKITTLES Original Fruity Candy 54-Ounce Party Size Bag ($10, amazon.com)
Smarties
I love how Smarties work for basically every holiday involving candy. The fact that they're vegan and gluten-free make them the ultimate sweet treat.
To buy: Smarties Candy Large 15 Ounce Bag ($12, amazon.com)
Sour Patch Kids
Sour Patch Kids are chewy, sour, sweet, colorful, and vegan. What more could you ask for?
To buy: SOUR PATCH KIDS Soft & Chewy Candy, Family Size ($12, amazon.com)
Super Bubble
Challenge a fellow vegan friend to a bubble-blowing contest with this vegan gum. You won't be disappointed.
To buy: Super Bubble Gum, Assorted, 54 Ounce Tub ($13, amazon.com)
SweeTarts
The original hard SweeTarts are vegan, but the chewy variety are not (they're made with egg albumin). Enjoy with caution!
To buy: SweeTarts Original & Chews Variety Pack, 220 Count (from $23, amazon.com)
Twizzlers
Twizzlers, like Red Vines, are a go-to vegan licorice candy that's sure to satisfy.
To buy: Twizzlers Halloween Candy, Bulk Strawberry Licorice ($12, amazon.com)
Zotz
Last but not least, the fizzy favorite Zotz are totally vegan and a sure-fire explosion in your mouth.
To buy: Zotz Fizzy Candy, 7 Flavor Assorted, 5-Pound Bag ($23, amazon.com)
