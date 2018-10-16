13 Vegan Breakfast Recipes That Are Seriously Delicious

A nutritious breakfast really does give you the energy and focus you need to start your day. But if you've gone vegan, it can be daunting to come up with morning meal ideas that provide enough protein and other crucial fuel sources. Luckily, our favorite food bloggers are here with their most mouth-watering options for people committed to a breakfast free of animal products. If you need inspiration, check out these 13 vegan recipes that each offer a scrumptious reason to get up in the a.m.

Sweet potato breakfast bowl

Runningonrealfood.com

The best part of this sweet potato bowl by Running on Real Food (aside from how tasty it is, obviously) is that it’s easily customizable. You can roast the sweet potatoes whole, mash them and add fruit and nuts, or even mix them with pumpkin puree.

Veggie frittatas

Themostlyvegan.com

You probably thought frittatas were off the table when you gave up animal products, but The Mostly Vegan is here to change that. Combine chickpea flour with water, and the mixture turns out egg-like and custardy—so you can put this Italian classic back on your breakfast menu.

Quinoa rice pudding

Catchingseeds.com

If you’re craving something rich and creamy, this dairy-free dish by Catching Seeds is the vegan option you’ve been looking for. Plus, you can add toppings of your choice—berries, coconut, raisins, cinnamon—to start the day your way.

Potato and tempeh hash

Vegkitchen.com

This vegan spin on a traditionally meaty breakfast favorite is sure to satisfy everyone at the table. VegKitchen suggests serving it with whole-grain bread and fruit for a hearty, belly-warming morning meal.

Super green smoothie bowl

Minimalistbaker.com

Nothing makes you ready to take on the day like multiple servings of nutrient-rich, fiber-packed fruits and veggies. This smoothie bowl by Minimalist Baker can help you do exactly that.

Avocado and heirloom tomato toast

Blissfulbasil.com

You can never have too much avocado in your life, and this recipe by Blissful Basil adds heirloom tomato to make your favorite breakfast toast even more irresistible.

Waffles with blueberry sauce

Theprettybee.com

With waffles this light and fluffy, no one would ever be able to guess they don’t contain any eggs or dairy. The Pretty Bee says to make sure your baking powder is fresh, and let the batter rest for a few minutes so it can rise.

Potato polenta bowl

Thestingyvegan.com

Not only is this polenta dish by The Stingy Vegan the kind of creamy comfort food dreams are made of, it's also budget-friendly. It's the perfect dish for when you've splurged on a new handbag, and your bank account is feeling the after effects.

Blueberry scones

Picklesnhoney.com

These scones by Pickles and Honey are studded with blueberries and flavored with both lemon and vanilla. If that combo doesn’t get you up in the morning, we’re not sure what will.

Southwest tofu scramble

Minimalistbaker.com

Scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple, and their cousin, tofu scramble, is a vegan’s answer to the classic dish. This recipe by Minimalist Baker is packed with protein and can be made in just one skillet, meaning less cleanup after.

Banana bread

Whereyougetyourprotein.com

Whoops, you bought a bunch of bananas last week and forgot to eat them, now what? Where You Get Your Protein says there’s only one solution: Make banana bread. Overly ripe bananas will give your loaf that mouth-watering sweetness.

Breakfast burrito

Veggieandthebeastfeast.com

If Mexican food is your guilty pleasure, you don’t have to feel guilty about eating it anymore. This breakfast burrito by Veggie and the Beast uses tofu instead of egg and has loads of delicious veggies.

Tropical coconut oatmeal

Emilieeats.com

Ever find yourself dreaming of warmer weather? Emilie Eats sure does. She makes this to-die-for tropical coconut oatmeal bowl to trick her taste buds into thinking she’s somewhere basking under the sun.

