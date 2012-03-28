Recipe Makeover: Vegan Blueberry-Lemon Muffins



Blueberry muffins are a classic in my book. Whether enjoying one at breakfast, brunch, or as a healthy snack, there is certainly a special place in my heart (and stomach) for them. The problem though, is the pre-made versions often come jumbo-sized, loaded with fat, and topped with a heavy streusel creating a hefty amount of calories.

However, you’ll be happy to hear that by making a few simple changes to this classic Blueberry-Lemon Muffin recipe, I was able to create a delicious twist with just as much taste! Bonus for some of you: It's vegan-friendly.

Using the below substitutions, I bumped up the fiber, removed a good amount of fat, and pulled together a made-over version of a classic blueberry muffin that will be sure to please a crowd (but you don't have to share)!

2 cups all-purpose flour (To increase the fiber I used 1 cup all-purpose flour and 1 cup white whole wheat flour)

3/4 cup low-fat buttermilk (To make this recipe vegan-friendly, I replaced the low-fat buttermilk with 3/4 cup plain soymilk, such as Silk—it provides a thick consistency similar to buttermilk without the dairy)

3 tablespoons butter, melted (Here I swapped the butter with 3 tablespoons of vegan buttery spread, such as EarthBalance)

1 large egg, lightly beaten (I used a vegan “flax egg” [1 tablespoon flax meal, plus 3 tablespoons water] in place of the egg)

1/2 cup powdered sugar (I opted not to glaze the muffins which allowed me to omit the powdered sugar all together)

This recipe worked out really well! The muffins came out melt-in-your-mouth moist and didn’t leave me feeling overly-full and sluggish—definitely a great alternative to the coffee-shop classic!