The Best Healthy Recipes from Valerie Bertinelli's New Cookbook

Actress Valerie Bertinelli shares her stay-slim recipes in a new cookbook.

Health.com
October 10, 2017
Valerie Bertinelli's favorite healthy recipes

If you're a fan of actress Valerie Bertinelli's Food Network show, you're going to love her recently-released cookbook of the same name, Valerie's Home Cooking ($30; amazon.com). The new book features more than 100 recipes that are perfect for entertaining, from flavorful salads to hearty main dishes to incredible desserts. Also good: many of them are diet-friendly, too. Here, three of Bertinelli's go-to healthy recipes to try this fall.

 

All recipes adapted from Valerie’s Home Cooking by Valerie Bertinelli. Copyright © 2017 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Time Inc. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

All-in-One Breakfast Smoothie

Try this recipe: All-in-One Breakfast Smoothie

Bertinelli is a big fan of this 5-minute morning smoothie, which is packed with potassium (from banana), protein (from nut butter), and fiber (from rolled oats). Even better: the addition of cold brew coffee gives this drink a rich, creamy texture and much-needed a.m. caffeine boost.

Ingredients: Ripe bananas, unsweetened almond milk, ice, cold-brew coffee, uncooked rolled oats, honey, almond butter, chopped chocolate-covered espresso beans, coconut oil, vanilla extract, mint sprigs

Calories: 523

Arugula, Apple, and Fennel Salad With Citrus Vinaigrette

Try this recipe: Arugula, Apple, and Fennel Salad With Citrus Vinaigrette

As far as fall salads go, this one is a classic. Not a fan of Granny Smith apples, or don't have any on hand? Swap pears for the apples if you like, or sprinkle in some dried cranberries for added sweetness.

Ingredients: Shallot, lime juice, lemon juice, honey, Dijon mustard, kosher salt, white pepper, extra-virgin olive oil, arugula, Bibb lettuce, Granny Smith apple, fennel bulb, toasted walnuts

Calories: 264

Roasted Radishes

Try this recipe: Roasted Radishes

If roasted potatoes are your go-to, try switching things up with radishes instead. This flavor-packed, low-calorie dish can be on the table in just 20 minutes.

Ingredients: Olive oil, red radishes, thyme, rosemary, garlic, salted butter, kosher salt

Calories: 75

