How to Make a Pretty (and Healthy!) Unicorn Smoothie

By Beth Lipton

We're all craving some sparkle these days, as evidenced by unicorn lattes, ombre chia pudding, and even rainbow noodles. We decided to get in on the pretty in a healthy way with this smoothie recipe. Made with simple, recognizable ingredients—including frozen berries and coconut oil—it's a tasty way to bring some magic to your day (and a friend's, since it serves 2).

Unicorn Smoothie

Serves: 2

Base

2 frozen ripe sliced bananas

1 tsp. vanilla extract Pinch of salt

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

4 Tbsp. hemp seeds

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

Pink Layer

1/3 of Base

½ cup frozen raspberries

Unsweetened almond milk

Purple Layer

1/3 of Base

½ cup frozen blueberries

1 Tbsp. acai powder (such as Navitas Organics)