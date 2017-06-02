How to Make a Pretty (and Healthy!) Unicorn Smoothie

Health.com
June 02, 2017

By Beth Lipton

We're all craving some sparkle these days, as evidenced by unicorn lattes, ombre chia pudding, and even rainbow noodles. We decided to get in on the pretty in a healthy way with this smoothie recipe. Made with simple, recognizable ingredients—including frozen berries and coconut oil—it's a tasty way to bring some magic to your day (and a friend's, since it serves 2).

Unicorn Smoothie

Serves: 2

Base

2 frozen ripe sliced bananas

1 tsp. vanilla extract Pinch of salt

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

4 Tbsp. hemp seeds

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

Pink Layer

1/3 of Base

½ cup frozen raspberries

Unsweetened almond milk

Purple Layer

1/3 of Base

½ cup frozen blueberries

1 Tbsp. acai powder (such as Navitas Organics)

  1. Make Base: Combine all ingredients in a high-speed blender; blend until smooth (you'll have about 2 cups). Pour 2/3 into a bowl; refrigerate.
  2. Make pink layer: To 1/3 of base in blender, add raspberries and blend until smooth. Drizzle in almond milk as needed to reach desired consistency. Pour into a separate bowl; refrigerate.
  3. Make purple layer: Pour half of base into blender (no need to rinse blender between batches). Add acai powder and blend until smooth.
  4. Assemble smoothies: Divide purple layer into 2 glasses. Freeze for 5 minutes. Carefully top with pink layer; freeze 5 minutes. Top with remaining base and serve.

