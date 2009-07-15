Tweeting What We're Eating, New Treatments for Alzheimer's, and Scary Indoor Air Dangers

Health.com
July 15, 2009

  • Today we learned that many Americans possess a gene variant that puts them at higher risk for developing middle-age memory problems. Luckily, there's some related good news on the horizon as well: Preliminary studies show that a new drug may improve cognition in people with Alzheimer's, while a new vaccine appears to help fight the brain "tangles" associated with the disease. [Forbes]

  • It's Wednesday, which means here at Health.com, we spent the day Tweeting what we're eating! You may already follow @goodhealth on Twitter, but you'll need to also check out @feelgreatweight to get an inside look at our editors' healthy (or unhealthy, if the cafeteria is serving waffle fries) lunches. [Twitter]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up