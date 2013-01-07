Try This Recipe: Light and Easy French Toast Bake

On Christmas morning, my mother-in-law made the most amazing Crème Brûlée French Toast for breakfast. It was incredibly sweet, rich, and delicious, so we joked that it was obviously a low-calorie meal. It was Christmas Day after all, so I enjoyed it to its fullest and didn't allow myself to feel guilty about splurging one bit.

Now that the new year has arrived, I'm back on track with my healthy eating habits, so I created a slimmed down version of my mother-in-law's delectable French toast breakfast. This recipe cuts the majority of the sugar and fat, but it still retains its light, fluffy, and cinnamony, sweet flavors!

Ingredients:

Half of an Italian loaf (approximately 8 ounces)

4 large eggs

4 large egg whites

1/2 cup almond milk

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

Directions:

Coat an 8" X 8" baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Slice bread into 1-inch pieces and layer in two layers in baking dish. In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, egg whites, almond milk, sugar, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg until fully blended. Pour egg mixture over bread, covering it completely, cover dish, and refrigerator overnight. The next day, preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Remove the baking dish from refrigerator, uncover, and sprinkle top with brown sugar. Bake for 35-40 minutes until bread is lightly browned. Serve with maple syrup, fresh berries, or your choice of favorite toppings.

