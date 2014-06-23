Try This Recipe: Honeydew Melon and Cilantro Ice Pops

Summer's hazy days and steamy nights call for a lip-smacking snack that’s tasty and refreshing. And nothing takes the edge off the heat quite like a frozen popsicle.

With the sweltering months ahead, the chefs from Food Network Kitchen are whipping up on creative ice pops that anyone can enjoy no matter how high the temperature dares to rise.

“Nothing beats eating juicy summer fruit straight from your palm–except for maybe these ice pops,” they explain. “They provide all the freshness and the flavor of whole fruit, chopped and blended with unexpected and seasonal add-ins for hand-held treats kids and adults will love.”

Examples of simple ways to swap the store-bought pops for the real, mouthwatering thing? Try blending cream with blueberries or grilled peach, then sprinkling crunchy smoked almonds on top.

But there’s one unique take that will satisfy nearly any palate: the sweet-meets-savory honeydew melon and cilantro ice pops.

“Make these ice pops in peak melon season for the ultimate summer treat,” they add. “The cilantro simple syrup and the lime add a bit of zing to the sweet, mild fruit and make the pops extra refreshing.”

Not only can you find its ingredients in nearly any market, but they’re super simple to make, enough to get the family involved to prep them.

But, if you rather eat these solo, we won't blame you either.

Recipe: Honeydew Melon and Cilantro Ice Pops

Cooking Method:

Freeze

Category:

Dessert

Level:

Easy

Prep Time:

5 minutes

Total Time:

Overnight

Yield:

4-6 servings

Ingredients:

1/3 cup sugar

1 large bunch cilantro, stems and leaves roughly chopped (about 1 packed cup)

3 cups 1-inch cubes honeydew melon

zest and juice of 1 lime (about 1 tsp. zest and 2 Tbsps. juice)

Kosher salt

Special equipment: four 4-ounce ice-pop molds or six 3-ounce molds, 4 or 6 ice-pop sticks

Instructions:



Bring the sugar and 1/4 cup water to a simmer in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is completely melted, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat, add the cilantro and stir until completely wilted. Let cool completely at room temperature, at least 30 minutes. Put the melon, lime zest and juice and a pinch of salt in a blender. Strain the cilantro syrup into the blender, pressing the cilantro in the strainer with the back of a spoon to extract as much flavor as possible; discard the cilantro. Puree the melon mixture until completely smooth, scraping down the sides of the blender partway through if needed. Transfer the mixture to a large liquid measuring cup with a pouring spout. Pour the mixture into the molds, leaving 1/4 inch of space at the top (the mixture will expand). Insert the sticks. Freeze until solid, 5 hours to overnight. Unmold, and enjoy immediately. To remove the melon rind, use a large, sharp knife to slice a half inch or so off the top and bottom ends, stand the melon on one end and slice the rind off in vertical strips, following the curve of the fruit.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine