Try This Fresh Beet-Apple-Ginger Juice Recipe

Brightly-colored juice seemed to be everywhere nowadays, and it's no wonder since it's such a nutrient-rich beverage. And, hey, a big glass of fresh juice can really hit the spot, right? With that said, here's a delicious recipe with a little zing (hello, fresh ginger!) that will make you feel a little bit healthier, starting with your very first sip!
Brightly-colored juice seemed to be everywhere nowadays, and it's no wonder since it's such a nutrient-rich beverage. And, hey, a big glass of fresh juice can really hit the spot, right?
With that said, here's a delicious recipe with a little zing (hello, fresh ginger!) that will make you feel a little bit healthier, starting with your very first sip!
Ingredients:
- 1 large beet
- 1 cucumber
- 1 apple (any variety)
- ginger root to taste
Directions: Combine all ingredients in a juicer. Pour juice into a glass or serve over ice.
Makes approximately 12 ounces of fresh juice
Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.
Read more: