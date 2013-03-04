Try This Fresh Beet-Apple-Ginger Juice Recipe

Brightly-colored juice seemed to be everywhere nowadays, and it's no wonder since it's such a nutrient-rich beverage. And, hey, a big glass of fresh juice can really hit the spot, right? With that said, here's a delicious recipe with a little zing (hello, fresh ginger!) that will make you feel a little bit healthier, starting with your very first sip!

Tina Haupert
March 04, 2013

Ingredients:

  • 1 large beet

  • 1 cucumber

  • 1 apple (any variety)

  • ginger root to taste

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a juicer. Pour juice into a glass or serve over ice.

Makes approximately 12 ounces of fresh juice 

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

