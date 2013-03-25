Try These 3 Recipes for National Pecan Day



James Worrell

We love you almonds and pistachios, but today is National Pecan Day and all about celebrating this sweet nut!

Pecans may get a bad rap because they tend to be the star of more indulgent dessert recipes (think butter pecan ice cream and pecan pie), but eaten alone as a snack or sprinkled into a meal, they deliver health benefits.

Pecans (and other nuts) are relatively high in calories, but they contain protein, healthy fats, and compounds that seem to help lower LDL, or "bad" cholesterol. Pecans may also offer added benefits for men's health too.

So go ahead, toss them in a mixed greens salad, treat yourself to a slimmed-down version of sticky buns when you're craving a treat or try one of the recipes below to add a healthy crunch to your dish.

Pecan-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients: Pork tenderloin, apple cider, pecans, brown sugar, spicy brown mustard, salt, pepper and garlic cloves

Calories: 339

Try this recipe: Pecan-Crusted Pork Tenderloin

Quinoa Ginger Pecan Muffins

Ingredients: Quinoa, pecans, apricots, ground ginger, fat-free milk, reduced-fat Bisquick, sugar, salt, molasses and eggs

Calories: 118

Try this recipe: Quinoa Ginger Pecan Muffins

Basmati Rice with Pecans

Ingredients: Basmati Rice, chicken broth, pecans, parsley, butter, salt, cumin and black pepper

Calories: 187

Try this recipe: Basmati Rice with Pecans

