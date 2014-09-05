Tropical Greek Yogurt Popsicles That Make It Feel Like Summer Anytime

Make summer last a little bit longer with this recipe for ice pops made with Greek yogurt, pineapple juice, and shredded coconut.
Make summer last a little bit longer with this recipe for Tropical Greek Yogurt Popsicles!
If you've never made ice pops before you might think you need hard-to-find ingredients or a lot of time, but this recipe is seriouslyÂ simple and calls for just threeÂ ingredientsâand you might already have them in your kitchen. So you have no excuse to not give this cool treat a try. Just buy a Popsicle mold (or try Dixie cups and popsicle sticks), pour in the ingredients listed below, and freeze for a few hours. Easy as that!
Ingredients:
- 24Â ounces vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt
- 1.5Â cups pineapple juice
- 1/2Â cup shredded coconut
Directions:
- MixÂ togetherÂ Greek yogurt, pineapple juice, and shredded coconut in a large bowl until fully blended.
- Pour mixture evenly into Popsicle molds (or Dixie cups).
- Freeze for 4-6 hours.
- Enjoy cold from the freezer.
Makes 6 standard size ice popsÂ
