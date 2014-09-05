Tropical Greek Yogurt Popsicles That Make It Feel Like Summer Anytime

Make summer last a little bit longer with this recipe for Tropical Greek Yogurt Popsicles!

If you've never made ice pops before you might think you need hard-to-find ingredients or a lot of time, but this recipe is seriouslyÂ simple and calls for just threeÂ ingredientsâand you might already have them in your kitchen. So you have no excuse to not give this cool treat a try. Just buy a Popsicle mold (or try Dixie cups and popsicle sticks), pour in the ingredients listed below, and freeze for a few hours. Easy as that!

Ingredients:

24Â ounces vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt

1.5Â cups pineapple juice

1/2Â cup shredded coconut

Directions:

MixÂ togetherÂ Greek yogurt, pineapple juice, and shredded coconut in a large bowl until fully blended. Pour mixture evenly into Popsicle molds (or Dixie cups). Freeze for 4-6 hours. Enjoy cold from the freezer.

Makes 6 standard size ice popsÂ

