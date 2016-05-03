This Ice Cream Recipe Will Take Your Avocado Obsession to the Next Level

What's better than ice cream? Homemade tropical avocado ice cream, that's what. Although it's full of the creamy superfruit's healthy fats, nutrients, and fiber, this indulgent-tasting treat boasts a surprising flavor thanks to a bit of coconut, bananas, and a little vanilla. We tested the recipe on a notoriously picky seven-year-old who happens to hate avocado, and she gave it a thumbs (waaay) up.

Tropical Avocado Ice Cream

Serves: 4 to 6

3 very ripe large bananas (about 17 oz.)

2 5.4-oz. cans coconut cream

2 ripe medium avocados (about 19 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

2 Tbsp. coconut oil

½ cup maple syrup

2 Tbsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. bourbon

1 tsp. lime juice

Generous pinch of sea salt

Toasted unsweetened coconut, for topping (optional)

In a high-speed blender, combine all ingredients except optional toasted coconut; blend until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover and refrigerate until well chilled, at least 3 hours or up to overnight (be sure to press plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent discoloration). Pour mixture into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s instructions. Serve right away, or transfer to an airtight container, cover, and freeze to serve later. Top with toasted coconut, if desired.