Trader Joe’s Recalls Cashews Over Salmonella Concerns

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of its store-brand raw cashew pieces over salmonella concerns.

The grocery store chain said Friday there’s a “possibility” that some of its Trader Joe’s Raw Cashew Pieces may have been contaminated with salmonella. The recall affects specific packages with the barcode number 00505154 that were distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in more than two dozen states, including New York, Georgia and Illinois.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all lots of Trader Joe’s Raw Cashew Pieces have been removed from store shelves and their sale has been suspended while we investigate this matter,” the company said in a statement. “If you purchased any Trader Joe’s Raw Cashew Pieces with the specified lot code, ‘BEST BEFORE 07.17.2016TF4,’ please do not eat it.”

There have been no reported illnesses.

This article originally appeared on Time.com.