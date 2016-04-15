Tracy Anderson Launches Snack Line at Target

Get a taste of the celebrity trainer’s new assortment of protein bars and shakes.
Tracy Anderson—inventor of the Tracy Anderson Method, Health's contributing fitness editor, trainer to celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez, and star of our May 2016 cover—is now a snack maven, too. On April 13, Anderson launched CLEAR, a line of snack bars, protein powders, and shakes, exclusively at select Target stores nationwide. All products are gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and high in protein. Great timing: you'll want to fill up on healthy eats while you're transforming your butt, back, and abs during our 30-Day Core Challenge (have you signed up yet?).
CLEAR Vanilla Toffee Crunch Protein Bars
With 15 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber in each bar, you're sure to feel full until your next meal. The bars are sweetened with organic honey for a total of 6 grams of sugar per serving.
CLEAR French Vanilla Energy Shake Mix
Finding a quality protein shake mix that is low in sugar and weird chemicals and high in flavor can be a challenge. This shake mix hits all those notes while also coming in at only 100 calories per serving. You'll sip 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber.
CLEAR Chocolate Protein & Energy Bar
Anderson has previously told Health that chocolate is one of her favorite indulgences, so it's no surprise she included a chocolate bar in her new line. But in addition to antioxidants and a touch of sweetness, this bar also provides 14 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber. It's also formulated with vitamin B12, which is essential for a healthy brain and immune system.
CLEAR Dutch Chocolate Protein Shake Mix
Enjoy a rich, chocolatey shake minus the extra calories and saturated fat. This mix has just 100 calories per serving, and boasts 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. It also contains 1,000 mg of collagen, which promotes bone and skin health.
CLEAR Chocolate Mint Protein Bars
This bar uses pea protein, a lactose- and gluten-free protein source that is a popular alternative to whey. The bar also features organic sunflower butter, in addition to a minty-fresh taste. You'll chow down 14 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber per bar.