Tracy Anderson Launches Snack Line at Target

Tracy Anderson—inventor of the Tracy Anderson Method, Health's contributing fitness editor, trainer to celebs including Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez, and star of our May 2016 cover—is now a snack maven, too. On April 13, Anderson launched CLEAR, a line of snack bars, protein powders, and shakes, exclusively at select Target stores nationwide. All products are gluten-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and high in protein. Great timing: you'll want to fill up on healthy eats while you're transforming your butt, back, and abs during our 30-Day Core Challenge (have you signed up yet?).