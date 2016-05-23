4 Delicious Ways to Turn a Piece of Toast Into a Meal

Transform a simple slice of bread into a delicious, filling meal with these easy ideas.
For each of these easy recipes, start with a slice of whole-grain or sourdough toast, or try a grain-free bread made with nut flour. Health’s own nutrition pro, Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, recommends coconut-based Paleo Bread by Julian Bakery ($9; julianbakery.com).
1
Puttanesca Toast
How to make it: Combine 1 to 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil + 1 sliced small tomato + 1 to 2 tsp. chopped pitted kalamata olives + 1 ⁄2 tsp. capers + 1 to 2 anchovy filets (optional) + 1 tsp. chopped fresh basil + pepper.
2
Hummus and Vegetable Toast
How to make it: Combine 1 to 2 Tbsp. hummus + 1 tsp. fresh oregano + 1 to 2 Tbsp. each shredded carrots and zucchini + 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil + salt and pepper.
3
Creamsicle Toast
How to make it: Combine 2 Tbsp. ricotta + 1⁄2 to 1 tsp. orange zest + 1 tsp. honey + 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil + 1 tsp. fresh thyme + pinch of coarse sea salt.