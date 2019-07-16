3 Healthy Recipes for Your Summer Tomatoes

Tomato-peach tarte tatin

Serve this showstopper as a vegetarian entrée, or slice it smaller for a predinner nibble.

Image zoom Greg DuPree

Active time: 20 minutes; Total time: 55 minutes; Serves: 6

Ingredients

3⁄4 tsp. ancho chile powder

1⁄2 tsp. ground cumin

1⁄2 tsp. ground coriander

3 medium heirloom tomatoes, quartered, cored, and seeded

2 medium ripe peaches, halved 11⁄2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 Tbsp. honey

1 frozen puff pastry sheet (from 1 [17.3-oz.] pkg.), thawed

1 oz. Cotija cheese, crumbled (about 1⁄4 cup)

1 Tbsp. roasted salted pumpkin seed kernels (pepitas)

1⁄4 tsp. finely ground sea salt

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together chile powder, cumin, and coriander in a small bowl. Gently toss together tomatoes, peaches, and spice mixture in a large bowl until well coated.

2. Heat a 10-inch high-sided cast-iron skillet over medium for 2 minutes. Add butter and honey; cook, stirring often, until mixture darkens, thick- ens, and becomes fragrant, about 4 minutes. Arrange tomatoes and peaches, cut sides down, in a single layer in the skillet. Cook, undisturbed, 1 minute. Remove from heat. Drape puff pastry sheet over tomato mixture, tucking pastry edges into sides of skillet. Prick top all over with a fork or the tip of a knife.

3. Bake in preheated oven until tarte is puffed and golden, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool 5 minutes. Using a knife, loosen tarte around edges of skillet. Carefully invert onto a serving plate. Sprinkle with cheese, pepitas, and salt.

Per serving: 260 Calories, 16g Fat (6g Sat.), 12mg Chol., 2g Fiber, 5g Pro., 24g Carb., 9g Sugar (3g Added Sugar), 381mg Sod., 2mg Iron, 52mg Calcium.

RELATED: 12 Secrets to Grilling Perfect Veggies, According to a Chef

Pasta with cherry tomato vinaigrette

To add more protein, top the pasta with flaked jarred tuna, sliced grilled chicken, or roasted chickpeas.

Image zoom Greg DuPree

Active Time: 20 minutes; Total Time: 20 minutes; Serves: 4

Ingredients

12 oz. whole-wheat spaghetti 1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 1⁄4 cup finely chopped shallot 1⁄2 tsp. crushed red pepper

2 pints multicolored cherry tomatoes

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh basil 11⁄2 Tbsp. sherry vinegar

1 Tbsp. drained non-pareil capers, chopped

1 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

2 (5-oz.) containers baby arugula (about 12 cups packed)

1. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

2. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add shallot and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add tomatoes; cook, stirring often, until tomatoes just begin to burst, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in basil, vinegar, and capers.

3. Transfer tomato mixture to pasta in bowl; add salt. Add arugula a few handfuls at a time, gently tossing until wilted before adding more. Divide mixture evenly among 4 bowls.

Per serving: 475 Calories, 17g Fat (2g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 11g Fiber, 15g Pro., 73g Carb., 9g Sugar (0g Added Sugar), 804mg Sod., 5mg Iron, 163mg Calcium.

RELATED: 29 Healthy Tomato Recipes

Blistered succotash and heirloom tomato salad

Look for heirloom tomato varieties like Brandywine, Galinas, and Cherokee Purple at the farmers’ market.

Image zoom Greg DuPree

Active Time: 25 minutes; Total Time: 25 minutes; Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

8 oz. fresh okra pods, split

8 oz. haricots verts (French green beans), trimmed and sliced on an angle into 2-in. pieces

1⁄2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1⁄2 cup fresh corn kernels (from 1 ear)

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish

2 tsp. chopped fresh tarragon, plus more for garnish

1 tsp. kosher salt, divided 1⁄2 tsp. black pepper, divided

2 medium heirloom tomatoes, sliced into 1/2-in.-thick rounds

2 Tbsp. toasted sliced almonds

1. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium- high until hot, about 5 minutes. Add oil; swirl to coat skillet. Add okra, haricots verts, onion, and corn; cook, undisturbed, until vegetables begin to blister, about 4 minutes. Stir vegetables; continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until okra and haricots verts are crisp-tender and blistered all over, 6 to 8 minutes longer. Remove from heat; stir in vinegar, chives, tarragon, 3⁄4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon of the pepper.

2. Arrange tomato slices in an even layer on a large platter; sprinkle with remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Spoon vegetable mixture over tomatoes; sprinkle with almonds. Garnish with additional chives and tarragon.

Per serving: 154 Calories, 9g Fat (1g Sat.), 0mg Chol., 6g Fiber, 4g Pro., 18g Carb., 8g Sugar (0g Added Sugar), 494mg Sod., 1mg Iron, 87mg Calcium.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter