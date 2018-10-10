Tofu and Vegetable Soup

Excerpted from EatingWell Soups Copyright © 2018 by Meredith Corporation. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
Active time
40 Mins
Total time
40 Mins
Yield
5 servings
By Health.com

Miso and seaweed are both umami ingredients that give this stew a savory richness. Miso is fermented soybean paste that's undeniably salty, so a little goes a long way. Look for it near tofu at well-stocked supermarkets, and it will keep in the refrigerator for at least a year. 

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 11⁄2 tablespoons Canola oil
  • 1 Medium onion, chopped
  • 11⁄2 tablespoons Grated or minced fresh ginger
  • 4 cups Thinly sliced napa cabbage
  • 4 cups Low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1⁄2 cup Dulse or arame seaweed  (find it in the international-food aisle)
  • 1 cup Corn, fresh or frozen
  • 2 12- to 14-oz. packages Firm tofu, silken or regular, drained if necessary, cut into 1⁄4-inch cubes
  • 1⁄4 cup White miso
  • 2 Large eggs, beaten
  • 4 Scallions, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Rice vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 236
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 74mg
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrates per serving 20g
  • Sugar per serving 7g
  • Sodium per serving 650mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high. Add onion and ginger; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cabbage; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to wilt, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2

Add broth and seaweed; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes. Add corn, return to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Add tofu and cook until hot, about 3 minutes. Stir in miso and cook for 1 minute more.

Step 3

Drizzle eggs onto the surface of the stew and simmer, undisturbed, until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Add scallions and vinegar, and gently stir to combine. 

You May Like

Read More