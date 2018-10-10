Miso and seaweed are both umami ingredients that give this stew a savory richness. Miso is fermented soybean paste that's undeniably salty, so a little goes a long way. Look for it near tofu at well-stocked supermarkets, and it will keep in the refrigerator for at least a year.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high. Add onion and ginger; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add cabbage; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to wilt, 1 to 2 minutes.
Add broth and seaweed; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 5 minutes. Add corn, return to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes. Add tofu and cook until hot, about 3 minutes. Stir in miso and cook for 1 minute more.
Drizzle eggs onto the surface of the stew and simmer, undisturbed, until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Add scallions and vinegar, and gently stir to combine.