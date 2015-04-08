5 Delicious, Go-To Breakfasts Straight From a Nutritionist

Iâm a huge believer in breakfast! The research is strong on its ability to support weight control, prevent late-night overeating, up all-day energy, boost mental performance, and enhance overall health. Itâs also a great opportunity to fit in key nutrients that may be impossible to make up for later in the day.

In a previous post (5 Tricks for Easy, Healthy Breakfasts) I noted that some of my clients prefer a savory breakfast, or enjoy having âdinner for breakfast,â while others make âbreakfast snacksâ (e.g. yogurt with fruit and nuts or hummus with veggies) morning staples. But many people, Health editors included, are curious about what IÂ personally eat for breakfast, so thatâs what Iâm sharing today.

The truth is I like to mix it up. My breakfast choice depends on my mood, the weather, and how much time I have. But right now, these are my five favorites. I crafted them when I was developing and testing the 100+ recipes for my new book Slim Down Now. Each one made the cut, and theyâve become my go-to a.m. meals of late.

While they're all unique in texture and flavor, and some are hot while others are chilled, they each provide an ideal ratio of veggies, lean protein, good fat, and healthy carbsâthe cornerstones of a balanced meal. They also meet my "clean eating" criteria, and theyâre easy peasy (you can make the "quiche" ahead of time to eat chilled or reheat). If you give any a try please let me know what you think!

California Omelet

Â¼ cup minced yellow onion

Â¼ cup organic low-sodium vegetable broth

1 small vine-ripened tomato, diced

Â½ teaspoon minced garlic

1/16 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 whole organic egg and 3 whites

Â¾ cup fresh baby spinach leaves

Â¼ medium Hass avocado

Â½ cup black beans

How to make it: In a medium pan over low heat, sautÃ© onions in broth until translucent. Add tomato, garlic, black pepper, and crushed red pepper and sautÃ© for two to three more minutes. Remove veggies from the pan, and set aside. Add whisked eggs to the pan, top with spinach, allow eggs to set, and then carefully flip one side over toward the other. Remove from pan, top with sautÃ©ed tomatoes and onions, garnish with sliced avocado, and serve with a heated side of black beans.

Almond Berry Oatmeal

Â¼ cup vanilla flavored pea protein powder

1/8 cup (2 tablespoons) dry, old-fashioned rolled oats

Dash of ground cinnamon

Hot water, starting with Â¼ cup

Â½ cup fresh strawberries, sliced

2 tablespoons almonds, chopped

1 cup raw veggies, such as sliced cucumber and red bell pepper

How to make it: Stir pea protein powder into oats. Season with cinnamon. Pour hot water into oats and stir (do not add cold water and heat in the microwave), starting with Â¼ cup, then adding 1 tablespoon at a time until oatmeal is your desired consistency. Add berries, top with almonds, and enjoy the veggies as a palate cleanser afterward.

Cherry Chocolate Green Goddess Smoothie

1 cup frozen cherries

Â¾ cup water

Â¼ cup vanilla flavored pea protein powder

1 cup fresh baby spinach leaves

1 ounce dark chocolate (70% or higher), chopped

1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lime juice

Â½ teaspoon fresh grated ginger

How to make it: In a blender, puree all of the ingredients, along with a handful of ice if desired until smooth.

Mushroom and Cannellini Bean â€œQuicheâ€

Â¾ cup minced white button mushrooms

Â¼ cup minced white onion

Â½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon extra virgin coconut oil

Â½ cup cannellini beans

Â¼ cup organic low-sodium vegetable broth

1/16 teaspoon each ground black and white pepper

1 medium apple

How to make it: In a medium pan over low heat, sautÃ© mushrooms, onion, and garlic in coconut oil until onions are translucent. In a blender, purÃ©e beans with broth and pepper. Pour bean mixture into a small pie tin (5 inches wide, 2 inches deep). Fold in mushroom mixture. Bake in preheated 350Â°F oven for 25 minutes.Â Serve with sliced apple wedges.

Pesto Egg Salad

1 whole organic hard-boiled egg and 3 hard-boiled organic egg whites, chopped

Â¼ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons minced red onion

1 tablespoon basil pesto

3 large outer romaine leaves

Â½ cup cooked, chilled quinoa

How to make it: In a small bowl, toss chopped egg with bell pepper, onion, and pesto to coat thoroughly. Spoon egg mixture into romaine leaves, top with quinoa, roll up, and enjoy.

Cynthia SassÂ is a nutritionist and registered dietitian with masterâs degrees in both nutrition science and public health. Frequently seen onÂ national TV, sheâs Healthâs contributing nutrition editor, and privately counselsÂ clientsÂ in New York, Los Angeles, and long distance. Cynthia is currently the sports nutrition consultant to the New York Rangers NHL team and the New York Yankees MLB team, and is board certified as a specialist in sports dietetics. Cynthia is a three time New York Times best selling author, and her brand new book is Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches with Real Food, Real Fast. Connect with her onÂ Facebook,Â TwitterÂ andÂ Pinterest.