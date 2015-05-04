This Is Chipotle’s Actual Guacamole Recipe. Enjoy!
Not near a Chipotle? No matter. The Mexican fast-food chain posted its guacamole recipe on the web on Sunday, so now you can get that guac fix anytime. But be warned: there are 230 calories in each 4 oz. serving.
INGREDIENTS
2 ripe Hass avocados
2 tsp lime juice
2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)
1/4 cup red onion (finely chopped)
1/2 jalapeño, including seeds (finely chopped)
1/4 tsp kosher salt
HOW TO DO IT:
1. Choose the right avocado. It should feel squishy yet firm (like the palm of your hand), and be a nice dark green color on the inside.
2. Cut the avocado in half and the remove the pit (carefully!)
3. Scoop the avocados and place in a medium bowl.
4. Toss and coat with lime juice.
5. Add the salt and using a fork or potato masher, mash until a smooth consistency is achieved.
6. Fold in the remaining ingredients and mix well.
7. Taste the guacamole (over and over) and adjust seasoning if necessary.
Source: Chipotle