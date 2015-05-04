This Is Chipotle’s Actual Guacamole Recipe. Enjoy!

Not near a Chipotle? No matter. The Mexican fast-food chain posted its guacamole recipe on the web on Sunday, so now you can get that guac fix anytime. But be warned: there are 230 calories in each 4 oz. serving.

1. Choose the right avocado. It should feel squishy yet firm (like the palm of your hand), and be a nice dark green color on the inside.

2. Cut the avocado in half and the remove the pit (carefully!)

3. Scoop the avocados and place in a medium bowl.

4. Toss and coat with lime juice.

5. Add the salt and using a fork or potato masher, mash until a smooth consistency is achieved.

6. Fold in the remaining ingredients and mix well.

7. Taste the guacamole (over and over) and adjust seasoning if necessary.