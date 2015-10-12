This Healthy Beef Recipe Lets You Forget You're on a Diet

Have your steak and eat it, too, with a rich yet healthy entrée— then check out more recipes in the Cooking Light Diet to take off pounds, deliciously.

Mojo Flat Iron Steak With Red Pepper Salsa

Recipes developed by David Bonom

Prep: 25 minutes

Stand: 35 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

2 tsp. grated orange zest

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

2 tsp. grated lime zest

3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. ground chipotle chili powder

1 1-lb. flat iron steak, trimmed

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup finely chopped red bell pepper

1 cup peeled, seeded and finely chopped red onion

3 Tbsp. finely chopped red onion

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

1. In a large bowl, whisk together orange zest and juice, lime zest, 2 Tbsp. lime juice, 1 Tbsp. oil, garlic, sugar, chili powder and chipotle powder. Add steak; turn to coat. Let stand for 30 minutes at room temperature, turning occasionally.

2. Heat a grill pan over high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Remove steak from marinade (discard marinade). Sprinkle steak with 1/2 tsp. salt and add to pan; grill to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Place steak on a cutting board. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting across the grain into thin slices.

3. Place remaining 1 Tbsp. lime juice, remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, remaining 1/2 tsp. salt, bell pepper, cucumber, onion, cilantro and jalapeño in a bowl, stirring to combine. Serve with steak.

PER SERVING: 216 Calories, 11g Fat (3g Sat.), 81mg Chol., 1g Fiber, 24g Pro., 6g Carb., 587mg Sod., 3mg Iron, 26mg Calcium

RELATED:

8 Sizzling Steak Recipes

10 Marinated Meals

11 Lightened-Up Recipes With Ground Beef