This Gluten-Free Banana Bread Pudding Might Become Your New Favorite Breakfast

Bread pudding for breakfast? You bet! While you might think bread pudding is way too decadent for your first meal of the day, this version is nutritious, satisfying, and still relatively low in calories.

It's also made with gluten-free bread and almond milk, so if you're avoiding gluten or dairy in your diet, you can still enjoy this delicious dish. This banana bread pudding is crispy on top and soft in the center, so there's a good chance that after your first taste it'll become one of your favorite breakfasts.

Ingredients:

6 pieces gluten-free bread

1.5 cups vanilla-flavored almond milk

4 eggs

1 large banana

2 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp almond extract

1/4 cup raisins (optional)

Directions:

Cut bread into 1-inch squares and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together almond milk, eggs, maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Once combined, add bread and raisins (if desired). Allow bread to soak up mixture for at least an hour. Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Coat a 11" X 7" baking dish with butter and pour in bread mixture. Spread evenly in dish and then top with sliced banana. Bake for 55-60 minutes or until top is lightly browned and slightly crispy. Serve with maple syrup and powdered sugar (optional).

Makes 3-4 servings

