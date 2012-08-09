Thirsty Thursday: Watermelon Quencher

What a perfect name for this cocktail! Since watermelon is comprised mostly of water, there's no debate about its thirst-quenching abilities. Plus this superfruit is loaded with vitamin C and is a natural diuretic.

Most watermelons aren't exactly small, so it's common to have some extra slices. Put those to good use in this cool drink; just puree the fruit, splash in some vodka and triple sec, plus a few other flavorful ingredient (like lemon juice, salt, and sugar), and...voila!

It's simple, sweet (but not too much), and a perfect choice for any summer picnic or cookout menu. Cheers!

Try this recipe: Watermelon Quencher