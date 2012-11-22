Thirsty Thursday: Thanksgiving Sparkling Cranberry Tea Cocktail

This time of year it’s apple- pumpkin- cranberry- spiced-everything, but it’s also the time of year where we say, bring it on! Sure, you might get sick of the seasonal flavors after a while, but that’s why they’re seasonal right?

Today's Thirsty Thursday is all about celebrating Thanksgiving! Serve this bubbly goodness at your holiday party and leave guests to pour for themselves. All you’ll have to do is mix up a few more batches, because we know this drink will go fast!

Surprisingly, the fizziness in this drink comes from ginger ale, not sparkling wine, and mixed in with vodka and orange-flavored liqueur, the soda blends into a deliciously fun sip.

Try this recipe: Sparkling Cranberry Tea Cocktail