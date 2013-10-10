Blend This: Spiced Green Tea Smoothie

It’s hard to do it all, but that doesn’t mean you don’t try. If you're like most people, you're probably attempting to log quality time with family and friends while also killing it at work and making it to the gym three or more times a week. (Not to mention, also trying—and probably failing—to finding time to squeeze in a healthy amount of sleep.)

The result? Your body may feel sluggish, overextended, and generally exhausted.

If this scenario sounds familiar, take a few minutes to revive yourself with a spiced green tea smoothie, which contains fresh pears, yogurt, agave nectar, and more.

Green tea, the base of the smoothie, has a laundry list of potential health benefits, including the ability to crank up your metabolism and strengthen the immune system. (Thanks antioxidants!)

Trust us, this will feel like a system reboot!

Calories: 82

Ingredients: green tea, cayenne pepper, lemon, agave nectar, pear, fat-free plain yogurt, ice cubes

Try this recipe: