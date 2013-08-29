Thirsty Thursday: Sangria

Labor Day is one of the busiest weekends of the year, with millions of people hitting the roads to spend the last days of summer with family and friends.

All this travel means you’ll likely be doing some entertaining in the near future. Treat your guests (or your hosts, if you’ll be doing the traveling) to chilled pitchers of fresh sangria. The fruity cocktails are a welcome alternative to beer, which is perfect for those suffering from summer-BBQ fatigue.

This recipe is all about effortlessness. A large batch can be made ahead of time, allowing you to relax and enjoy the party. Even better? The drink's ingredients, such as peaches and fresh strawberries, are packed with heart-healthy antioxidants. Just be sure to make a few pitchers, it’s gonna go fast!

Try this recipe: Sangria

Ingredients: red wine, fresh strawberries, peach, lime, orange, cherry liqueur and club soda

Calories: 173

