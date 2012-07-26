Thirsty Thursday: Tasty, Low-Calorie Sangria

Alyssa Sparacino
July 26, 2012


Kate Sears

In keeping with the summer-y theme of last week's Thirsty Thursday, let's stir up some Sangria! The best part about this sip is it's totally customizable. The wine-based, punch-like drink can be made with white or red wine (heck, even a little bubbly if you're into that), and just about any kind of fruit.

A personal favorite is white wine with peaches, oranges, and apples. Enjoy a glass or two during brunch on a warm, breezy afternoon to transport yourself to a zen oasis. Don't forget to grab the fruit at the end—the natural sweetness melds into the flavors from the wine, liquor, seltzer, or anything else you choose to mix in.

This version is courtesy of Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel, who really knows her stuff when it comes to cocktails that won't break the calorie-bank. It's made with red wine, three kinds of fruit, and soda for some added carbonation. The kicker though? It's only 173 calories a serving.

Try the recipe: Sangria

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up