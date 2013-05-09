Thirsty Thursday: Pomegranate Mimosa

It’s almost Mother’s Day (now's the time to send a last-minute card if you haven't already!) so it seems appropriate to highlight a cocktail worthy of toasting the great moms in your life.

This Pomegranate Mimosa is easy enough to throw together last minute, but special enough for guests. So if you are already planning a Mother’s Day brunch, make sure to add this to the rotation/meal plan! If you’re scrambling for some ideas, check out these 25 brunch recipes that are sure to impress!

Pomegranate juice adds a fun twist to this brunch staple, while also packing it with antioxidants, vitamin C and folate. Plus, this delicious cocktail has only 77 calories per drink, so your mom will thank you…and maybe even have seconds!

Pomegranate Mimosa

Ingredients: orange juice, pomegranate juice, and sparkling wine

Calories: 77

Try this recipe: Pomegranate Mimosa