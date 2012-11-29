Thirsty Thursday: Mocha Chocolate a la Paris

All hot chocolates are not created equal! From powders to syrups, and dark chocolate to milk, the options are endless. You could top your mug with mini marshmallows or a dollop of whipped cream, and our personal mix-in suggestion for this Thirsty Thursday: a splash of Bailey’s Irish cream or peppermint schnapps.

Both flavors are in line with the festive season and give traditional hot cocoa a delicious adult-twist! This sip might taste like an indulgent treat, but it’s actually a healthy choice.

The bittersweet chocolate used in our recipe for Mocha Chocolate a la Paris, is actually a superfood! It aids in weight loss, as it contains high amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids, which speed metabolism to burn more fat and calories.

This hot mocha, which uses skim milk, is also lower in calories than most café-bought drinks. A grande Starbucks Café Mocha comes in at 330 calories and a medium Mocha Swirl Latte from Dunkin Donuts will set you back 350 calories. Skip the guilt, and curl up with a blanket and this recipe in your favorite mug tonight.

Try this recipe: Mocha Chocolate a la Paris