Thirsty Thursday: 3 Margarita Recipes for Cinco de Mayo

With Cinco de Mayo this weekend, today’s Thirsty Thursday cocktail is a margarita of course!

You may think these drinks are calorie-laden sugar bombs, but made the right way margaritas don’t have to be off limits. Using fresh lime juice instead of a packaged mix is one easy way to revamp the flavor and calories of your margarita.

Since it’s a special occasion, we’ve decided to give you three lightened up margaritas to choose from. Just make sure you whip up some of these healthy Cinco de Mayo recipes while you’re at it!

Fizzy Margaritas



Ingredients: Lime juice, tequila, seltzer, agave nectar, lime slices, ice

Calories: 90

Try this recipe: Fizzy Margaritas

Strawberry Margaritas



Ingredients: Strawberries, crushed ice, tequila, limes, sugar, Cointreau

Calories: 198

Try this recipe: Strawberry Margaritas

Frozen Margaritas



Ingredients: Limes, salt, Mexican limóns, tequila, Cointreau, superfine sugar, ice

Calories: 179

Try this recipe: Frosty Blended Margaritas

