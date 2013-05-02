Thirsty Thursday: 3 Margarita Recipes for Cinco de Mayo

You may think of these drinks are calorie-laden sugar bombs, but made the right way margaritas don’t have to be off limits. Using fresh lime juice instead of a packaged mix is one easy way to revamp the flavor and calories of your margarita.

Alyssa Walter
May 02, 2013

With Cinco de Mayo this weekend, today’s Thirsty Thursday cocktail is a margarita of course!

Since it’s a special occasion, we’ve decided to give you three lightened up margaritas to choose from. Just make sure you whip up some of these healthy Cinco de Mayo recipes while you’re at it!

Fizzy Margaritas

Ingredients: Lime juice, tequila, seltzer, agave nectar, lime slices, ice
Calories: 90
Try this recipe: Fizzy Margaritas

Strawberry Margaritas

Ingredients: Strawberries, crushed ice, tequila, limes, sugar, Cointreau
Calories: 198

Try this recipe: Strawberry Margaritas

Frozen Margaritas

Ingredients: Limes, salt, Mexican limóns, tequila, Cointreau, superfine sugar, ice
Calories: 179
Try this recipe: Frosty Blended Margaritas

