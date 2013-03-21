Thirsty Thursday: Mangojito



Drink to the new season (Spring is officially here!) with this mango-infused cocktail.

At only 197 calories, it won’t hinder you from getting back into swimsuit shape.

Pair it with a chopped taco salad with shrimp or a lobster and corn salad with tarragon vinaigrette for a light and satisfying meal.

It's not only low in calories, mango is rich in vitamins A and C. That’s one upgraded mojito!

Mangojito

Ingredients: mint, agave nectar, lime juice, mango nectar, white rum, ice, club soda, fresh mango for garnish

Calories: 197

Try this recipe: Mangojito

