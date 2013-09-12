Thirsty Thursday: Ginger Saketini



For most people, sake is a niche drink. It’s a no-brainer alongside a salmon-avocado roll, but not something you’d typically order otherwise. In fact, your sake-drinking experience is probably limited to the confines of your favorite sushi haunt. This Ginger Saketini promises to change that.

The recipe requires a little forethought—you need to add the fresh ginger to the bottled sake and refrigerate overnight, but the extra prep is definitely worth it. The deep ginger flavor minimizes the rice wine's natural bitterness. Ginger is also a health superstar, with anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties.

To transform your ginger-infused sake into a martini, add one cup of the sake to a martini shaker filled halfway with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain the sake into martini glasses and stir in 3 tablespoons of ginger ale per glass.

Garnish the cocktails with lemon twists and crystallized ginger. Voila! Sake just got a lot more interesting.

Try this recipe: Ginger Saketini

Ingredients: fresh ginger, sake, ginger ale, lemon twists, crystallized ginger

Calories: 95

