This Nutrient-Rich Smoothie Tastes Like Thin Mints

It's just not fair: First they send cute little girls to sell you the cookies (who can say no?), and now they've rolled out Girl Scout Cookie cereals (including Caramel Crunch and Thin Mint flavors!). How are we supposed to resist?

Health to the rescue. We've created a nutrient-packed smoothie with all the flavors of one of your favorite cookies, but it's full of good-for-you ingredients that will give you tons of energy for the day. It will also tame the beast that is the Girl Scout Cookie craving.

One thing to note: This is a very rich smoothie. If it's a meal, the recipe serves two. If it's more of a mid-morning snack, best to share it with three friends.

There are a few ways you can switch this recipe up, too, based on your tastes and the ingredients you have on hand.

If you've got fresh mint, toss it in a few tablespoons instead of the peppermint extract. No bananas in the freezer? Use a fresh one instead, and add a cup of ice to the blender.

You can also try a scoop of collagen protein instead of the hemp seeds; swap another kind of non-dairy milk for the almond; and cut back a bit on the milk and serve with spoons as smoothie bowls.

“Thin Mint” Smoothie

Serves: 2-4

1 ripe avocado, pitted and chopped

1 cup frozen chopped organic spinach

1 frozen banana, sliced

¼ cup raw cacao powder (or unsweetened cocoa)

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup maple syrup

3 Tbsp. hemp seeds

½ tsp. peppermint extract

½ tsp. vanilla extract

1 oz. dark chocolate (at least 70%), chopped

Pinch of salt

Mini chocolate chips, for serving, optional

Blend all ingredients except chocolate chips in a high-speed blender until smooth, adding water to thin if necessary. Serve immediately, topping with chocolate chips, if desired.