These 5 Bites Are Definitely Not the Same-Old Snacks

I don't know about you, but for me, snack o'clock hits at least twice per day. When it does, I want something healthy, quick, nourishing and, of course, delicious. Here are some of the things I reach for when hunger strikes hours before mealtime.

Yogurt, three ways

Start with plain. Whisk in 1 Tbsp. of cacao and a bit of maple syrup, then dip in a few strawberries. Or stir in 1 Tbsp. of canned pumpkin, a little honey and cinnamon. My fave: Top with cucumber, olives and lemon zest; drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil (shown).

Roasted edamame

Spread thawed, shelled edamame on a sheet pan; toss with a bit of extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper; roast at 375ºF for about 30 minutes, occasionally shaking the pan. They'll puff up and darken in color a bit.

Chili-lime jicama

I first had this in Mexico—talk about spicy-sweet-crunchy snack nirvana! Peel jicama and cut into sticks, like thick french fries. Squeeze half a lime on top, sprinkle with chili powder and a pinch of salt and toss. Also delicious: Do the same with mango.

