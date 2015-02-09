The Trendy Veggie You Should Be Eating This Year

Another year, another trending vegetable. The one on the tip of everyone's tongue in 2015? Cauliflower. Reports say the vegetable is surpassing kale as every chef's favorite this year.

Though cauliflower is a cousin to broccoli, it doesn't have the same bitterness. You can throw this veggie into any dish you please because of its versatile flavor. Think soups, mashed potatoes, and pastas. Even Pinterest named cauliflower crust pizza (yes, that's another possibility—pizza crust) as one of the 100 trending pins for the New Year.

Beyond that, cauliflower also comes with some amazing health benefits. A single serving packs at least 80% of your daily value of vitamin C, as well as a decent amount of filling fiber and protein. Cauliflower is also a good source of phytonutrients, compounds thought to help lower cholesterol and reduce your risk of cancer.

Ready to make cauliflower a staple on your plate? Check out these yummy ideas.

Cauliflower with Salsa Verde

Calories: 246

Topped with chives, parsley, capers, lemon zest, pepper, and mustard, cauliflower gets a whole new tangy taste. Get the recipe: Cauliflower with Salsa Verde

Roasted Cauliflower with Mornay Sauce

Calories: 108

If your cauliflower comes out soggy, it may be time to change your cooking technique. Oven roasting cauliflower really brings out the sweet and nutty flavors. Get the recipe: Roasted Cauliflower with Mornay Sauce

Cauliflower and Green Onion Mash

Calories: 93

By swapping cauliflower into your mashed potatoes recipe, you'll cut back on all the refined sugar carbohydrates. Get the recipe: Cauliflower and Green Onion Mash

Golden Potato-Cauliflower Soup

Calories: 171

In addition to vitamin C from cauliflower, you'll get a dose of beta-carotene and vitamin A from the sweet potatoes in this soup. Get the recipe: Golden Potato-Cauliflower Soup

Curried Chicken Penne with Fresh Mango Chutney

Calories: 216

If you're looking to cut back on fat, this curried chicken penne with cauliflower has just 4.3 grams per serving. Get the recipe: Curried Chicken Penne with Fresh Mango Chutney

Sake Giardiniera

Calories: 29

Cauliflower isn't the only nutrient booster in this low-calorie starter. You'll also find broccoli, bell peppers, and carrots. Get the recipe: Sake Giardiniera

Roast Sesame Chicken

Calories: 333

The cauliflower and chicken in this dish get a bit of spice thanks to soy sauce, sesame oil, and ginger. Get the recipe: Roast Sesame Chicken



