The Top 10 Calorie Count Searches for 2015

Ever been at a restaurant and Googled something on the menu to find out how many calories it would cost you? You're not alone.

You already know what the highest-calorie meals are at popular chain restaurants, as well as the saltiest. But when it comes to counting calories, which foods are people most concerned about ordering? On Wednesday, Google released their annual Year in Search data, the top search terms that spiked in 2015 compared to the year before. One of those categories was the Top Trending Calorie Searches—a mix of the restaurant menu items, supermarket buys, and general foods that people were most curious about this year. Here, the ten most-searched for foods on the list, along with nutritional information for each item.

1. Toasted Graham Latte

This fall, Starbucks debuted the Toasted Graham Latte, the coffee chain's first new autumn espresso beverage in four years. With sweet cream, steamed milk, and graham cracker crumbles, this decadent drink clocks in at 300 calories for a 16 oz. Grande cup with 2% milk.

2. Palm Breeze

Photo: drinkpalmbreeze.com

From the makers of Mike's Hard Lemonade, Palm Breeze Sparkling Alcohol Spritz is a 4.5% alcoholic beverage that was released in early 2015 and targeted at women. Each can will set you back 222 calories.

3. Starbucks Flat White

Photo: Starbucks

Starbucks released their own version of the coffee drink (which is said to have originated in Australia) in early 2015. One 16 oz. Grande cup with whole milk and espresso contains 220 calories.

4. Grilled Stuft Nachos

Photo: Twitter / Taco Bell

Taco Bell's popular Grilled Stuft Nachos (essentially a large tortilla filled with beef, sour cream, cheese, and jalapeño sauce) returned to the fast food chain's menu this past spring. The portable nachos were only available for a limited time and as a result, Taco Bell no longer has their nutritional information on the website. However, the nachos clocked in at 570 calories per order.

5. Little Caesars Bacon Wrapped Deep Dish

In February of this year, the fast food chain announced that they would be releasing a bacon-wrapped version of their popular Deep Dish pizza. The item was only available for a limited time, so its calorie counts are no longer available on the Little Caesars website. However, according to multiple news outlets, each cheesy, bacon-wrapped slice contained 450 calories. This number makes sense given the calorie counts listed by Little Caesars for their regular Deep Dish cheese and Deep Dish pepperoni pizzas are 320 and 350 calories per serving, respectively.

6. Digiorno Pizza

You've probably spotted Digiorno in the freezer aisle at your local supermarket. The frozen pizza brand sells a variety of pies, from crispy to cheese-stuffed crust, but their most popular variety is the Original Rising Crust. According to the company's website, one serving of the basic Four Cheese Original Rising Crust pizza contains 310 calories. That number increases when you opt for toppings (320 for Pepperoni and 350 for Italian Sausage, for example).

7. Cheeseburger

The answer to this question differs depending on the restaurant. At McDonald's, a basic cheeseburger will set you back 300 calories; at Burger King, 270 calories; and at Wendy's, 280 calories. Looking to satisfy your cravings in a healthier way? Try our Guilt-Free Cheeseburger recipe, which is made with better-for-you 90% lean sirloin, fresh salsa, and grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese.

8. Starbucks Birthday Cake Frappuccino

The Starbucks Frappuccino rang in its 20th birthday this year. To celebrate, the coffee chain released a (very) limited-edition Birthday Cake Frappuccino made with vanilla bean, hazelnut, and raspberry flavors. Although the beverage went off the menu after a mere four days, a Starbucks spokesperson told YouBeauty that a tall cup made with whole milk contained 280 calories.



9. Coney Island Hard Root Beer

According to Cherokee Distributing Company, which distributes Coney Island Hard Root Beer, the Malt beverage contains 180 calories per bottle.

10. Hollandaise Sauce

Photo: Getty Images

The quintessential condiment for Egg's Benedict, Hollandaise sauce is made with egg yolks, butter, and lemon juice. According to MyFitnessPal, a 2 oz. serving adds 145 calories to your brunch order. Want the creamy, lemon-y flavor with fewer calories? Try our "Mock" Hollandaise Sauce recipe, which uses margarine instead of butter.