The Secret Ingredient That Makes a Super Satisfying Smoothie

I love smoothies and drink them all the time, but, sometimes, they don't satisfy me as long as I hoped. In the past, I've whipped up a delicious smoothie for breakfast or lunch, thinking it would hold me over until the next meal, but it lets me down and leaves me hungry just a couple of hours later.

However, with some smoothie-making trial and error, I've learned that I need to add a quality mix of carbs, protein, and healthy fats to my smoothies to ensure that they fully satisfy me.

Thanks to a secret ingredient (avocado), here's a delicious, nutritious, and satisfying smoothie recipe that's guaranteed to ward off hunger pangs for hours!

Ingredients:

1 frozen banana

1/2 ripe avocado

1.25 cups almond milk

1 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth.

Makes 1 serving

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.

Read more: