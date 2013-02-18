The Secret Ingredient for a Healthier Brownie Recipe

I have a serious sweet tooth, but if I indulge whenever the craving strikes, my jeans wouldn't fit. I also don't like feeling deprived, so I "healthified" one of my favorite baked goods (brownies!) by replacing some of the sugar with a naturally sweet prune puree. The end results was a delicious and nutritious chocolaty treat!

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 brown sugar

1/2 cup prune puree (recipe below)

2 tbsp cocoa powder

5 tbsp butter, softened

2 eggs

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Use a food processor to make the prune puree and then combine it with the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well. Pour batter in a prepared 8 X 8 baking dish. Bake for 25 minutes until brownies are cooked all the way through. Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving.

Prune puree: In a saucepan, heat 15 pitted prunes with 4 tablespoons of water for 5-7 minutes, until prunes are soft. Remove pan from heat and pour prunes and water into a food processor. Blend until a paste forms.

