The Secret Ingredient for a Healthier Brownie Recipe

I have a serious sweet tooth, but if I indulge whenever the craving strikes, my jeans wouldn't fit. I also don't like feeling deprived, so I "healthified" one of my favorite baked goods (brownies!) by replacing some of the sugar with a naturally sweet prune puree. The end results was a delicious and nutritious chocolaty treat!

Tina Haupert
February 18, 2013

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • 1/2 cup sugar

  • 1/4 brown sugar

  • 1/2 cup prune puree (recipe below)

  • 2 tbsp cocoa powder

  • 5 tbsp butter, softened

  • 2 eggs

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  2. Use a food processor to make the prune puree and then combine it with the rest of the ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.

  3. Pour batter in a prepared 8 X 8 baking dish.

  4. Bake for 25 minutes until brownies are cooked all the way through.

  5. Remove from oven and allow to cool before serving.

Prune puree: In a saucepan, heat 15 pitted prunes with 4 tablespoons of water for 5-7 minutes, until prunes are soft. Remove pan from heat and pour prunes and water into a food processor. Blend until a paste forms.

