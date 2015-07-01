The New York Times Guacamole Recipe That Sent the Internet Into a Rage

On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Times fired off an innocent tweet about guacamole.
In addition to the requisite avocado, lime juice, and cilantro, the otherwise-standard guacamole recipe—adapted from ABC Cocina, an award-winning fine-dining restaurant in NYC—adds one very untraditional ingredient: fresh English peas.
The internet did not take it well.
Others, like NPR's Peter Sagal, were more amused than offended.
Even President Obama weighed in.
Apparently there are a lot of guacamole purists out there.
