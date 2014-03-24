The Most Fattening Menu Items at 10 Fast Food Chains

As fast food chains continue to adapt their menu for those seeking healthier options, suddenly the drive-through has a few more options for the health-conscious.

But hidden among some of the most popular fast food menu options are some of the most fattening, calorie-rich food concoctions you can ever put in your body.

Prepare your stomach as you take a look at the worst fast food options you can choose if you're trying to watch your diet.



Burger King Triple Whopper Large Meal

This famous item from Burger King may be a household name, but this enormous sandwich, paired with a side of large fries and a large soda, can do a serious number on your waistline. Coming in at a "whopping" 2,100 calories, 104 grams of fat and 2,270 milligrams of sodium, this one meal could count for your breakfast, lunch AND dinner.

Taco Bell Chicken Ranch Fully Loaded Taco Salad

You might be able to trick yourself into thinking that ordering a salad from a fast food restaurant is healthy, but be sure to stay far, far away from this one. This 960 calorie "salad" from Taco Bell beats out every other option on their menu, calorie-wise.

KFC Famous Bowl

This mouthwatering concoction of chicken, cheese, gravy, mashed potatoes and cheese may sound like a dream come true, but with a super-sized 650 calories and 2040 milligrams of salt, this dream-come-true is more of a health nightmare.

Wendy's Triple Baconator Large Combo with Fries and Soda

One of the best toppings on a burger can be bacon, but this colossal meal — consisting of the burger, fries and a soda — comes in at a monstrous 1,850 calories. Maybe it should be renamed "The Calorinator."

Arby's Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon Sandwich

Although this may appear to be a simple deli sandwich, free of notorious calorie-adding ground beef, this seemingly trim item packs an 800-calorie punch thanks to its ranch and bacon. Vegetables aside, rich, creamy sauces and cheese are almost always the sneaky gut-busting culprits.

Chipotle Burrito

Even though Chipotle Mexican Grill boasts natural, fresh ingredients, a fully loaded burrito with a side of chips can contain 1,900 calories! Fresh and natural ingredients can still be extremely unhealthy, no matter how they're rolled up.

McDonald's Big Breakfast With Hotcakes and Large Biscuit

McDonald's is notorious for its unhealthy burgers and fries, but a breakfast item wins the most fat-laden menu award. The McDonald's Big Breakfast with hotcakes and a large biscuit contains big calories as well: 1,150 of them. The "healthiest" meal of the day can be your unhealthiest if you choose this morning-time item.

Dairy Queen's Large Malted Peanut Butter Milkshake

This milkshake contains upwards of 1,350 calories, 650 of those of from fat. It might be the only shake that can make a hot summer day even hotter — by clogging your arteries.

Subway's Six-Inch Double Meatball Marinara

Although Subway boasts its health- and heart-conscious items, even a six-inch sub paired with a side of soup and large soda comes crashing onto our list with 1,420 calories. Maybe it's time to rethink Jared as a healthy role model.

White Castle Chicken Rings

White Castle's Chicken Rings (a "side" order of 20) contains 1,130 calories, 76 grams of fat and 2,240 milligrams of sodium (that's 93.3 percent of your daily recommended intake of sodium). White Castle's motto may be "What You Crave," but the things you're actually craving are sodium, fat and excess calories.

This article originally appeared on Fox News Magazine