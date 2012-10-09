The Healthiest Options at Fast-Food Restaurants

Ten years ago, if you pulled off the highway for a quickie lunch, your healthy menu options were a sad-looking side salad or a bland chicken sandwich. But now, "not only is fast food healthier—thanks to restaurants cutting out trans fats and loading up on fresh ingredients—there are many more good-for-you tasty choices," says Joanne Lichten, RD, author of Eat Out Healthy.

But just because menus are stacked with better options doesn't mean healthy-sounding diet bombs have vanished. So we got eat-right gurus to share their on-the-go orders. Follow their lead to dine well on the fly while saving big on calories, sodium, and saturated fat.