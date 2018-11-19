The Best Gifts For The Foodie in Your Life

Finding the perfect present for every foodie on your nice list can be tough. From creative kitchen tools to gourmet gift baskets, options abound and it’s hard to decide what to stuff stockings with when the holidays roll around. To help you out, we’re highlighting our favorite kitchen picks for the season.

Whether you’re looking for everyday gizmos that make meal prep easier or luxury items to amp up the pantry, there’s something for everyone in our ultimate foodie gift guide. Click through to find handy tools that help you make Instagram-worthy avocado toast, soothing teas for tackling holiday stress, and more.