The Best Gifts For The Foodie in Your Life
Gifts for foodies
Finding the perfect present for every foodie on your nice list can be tough. From creative kitchen tools to gourmet gift baskets, options abound and it’s hard to decide what to stuff stockings with when the holidays roll around. To help you out, we’re highlighting our favorite kitchen picks for the season.
Whether you’re looking for everyday gizmos that make meal prep easier or luxury items to amp up the pantry, there’s something for everyone in our ultimate foodie gift guide. Click through to find handy tools that help you make Instagram-worthy avocado toast, soothing teas for tackling holiday stress, and more.
Apple-Tree-to-Be kit
To buy: $22; uncommongoods.com
Skip long lines and sky-high prices at orchards by growing your own apples. This eco-friendly kit comes with everything you need to grow your own apple tree so foodies will always have a healthy snack within reach. Plus, bakers will be able to make ultra-fresh apple pie.
Chef'n Garlic Zoom
To buy: $14; amazon.com
This fun garlic chopper is the perfect gift for foodies—or anybody who just really hates the painstaking process of dicing garlic. Part food processor, part toy car, the home chef simply drops the cloves in the tool and moves it back and forth on a table or countertop. The garlic dices quickly without the mess (or smelly fingers).
Norpro Nonstick Stuffed Pancake Pan
To buy: $26; amazon.com
OK, fine—this gift is more for you than anyone else, even if the package is addressed to the family chef. Who wouldn't drool over a plate of fluffy, fruit-filled pancakes? This Norpro pan is easy to use (and an easy tool for sneaking some extra fruit in your kids' breakfast).
Nutribullet Pro 900 Series
To buy: $80; amazon.com
Healthy morning meals are made simpler with this high-powered blender that lets you chop, crush, and puree your way through greens, ice, and frozen fruit. Plus, the Nutribullet comes with a travel jar, so you can easily grab your a.m. smoothie to go.
The Smart Oven
To buy: $249; amazon.com
Take some of the guesswork out of cooking with this countertop oven that guarantees perfectly golden-brown cookies, crunchy pizza crusts, and juicy meats. Not your typical toaster oven, this bad boy has different settings for foods like toast, bagels, roasts, and more, and automatically adjusts temperature, timing, and heat concentration to guarantee delicious results.
Chef’n Looseleaf Kale and Herb Stripper
To buy: $8; amazon.com
Veggie enthusiasts will love this handy tool that lets you strip greens like kale, Swiss chard, and rosemary from their stems in seconds. No more biting into tough, tasteless stems!
Spaghetti measure
To buy: $3; amazon.com
Every carb-loving dieter has visions of spaghetti alla puttanesca running through her head, so stuff her stocking with this spaghetti measure.
De Buyer dicing mandoline
To buy: $200; amazon.com
Slice, dice, and julienne fruits and vegetables quickly and safely with the four interchangeable blades of this helpful kitchen tool. Creative home chefs can even use the mandoline to waffle and crinkle cut.
Bialetti Hot Chocolate Maker
To buy: $115; amazon.com
The Bialetti Cioccolatiera Hot Chocolate Maker is the perfect gift for the foodie that also happens to be a chocoholic. It heats up the milk to a perfect temperature and produces a creamy and authentic Italian version of hot chocolate. Whether you use syrup or powder, there won't be any clumps on the bottom of your mug.
Le Creuset Classic Demi Tea Kettle
To buy: $90; williams-sonoma.com
No microwaves necessary! Make tea the old-fashioned way with this classic steel kettle that conducts heat quickly and whistles when water’s boiled.
Williams-Sonoma Egg Rings
To buy: $20; williams-sonoma.com
Pick up these nonstick rings for the foodie perfectionist in your life; simply crack and cook an egg inside each one for a flawless fried egg, every time.
Oxo Plastic Avocado Slicer
To buy: $10; amazon.com
Everyone's favorite superfood deserves to look good. Gift this avocado accessory, which flicks out the fruit’s seed and slices it into clean, uniform pieces, to your most avo-obsessed friend this season.
Swiss Diamond XD 9 Piece Kitchen Essential Set
To buy: $580; swissdiamond.com and amazon.com
It may be a splurge, but we see this lifetime-guaranteed cookware set as an investment that’s totally worth it. Each piece is made of cast aluminum and has a nonstick coating. In other words, not only will these pans heat up quickly and consistently, but they are also so easy to clean. The set completes any kitchen, making it the perfect holiday gift for your favorite chef or a wedding present for your bestie.
Chef’n Countertop Sprouter Growing Kit
To buy: $25; amazon.com
If you have a friend who likes to grow her own produce (but doesn’t have the outdoor space), then this sprouting gadget is the perfect gift. The ventilation system increases airflow to reduce mold (win!) and the growing kit’s glass vessel is pretty and simple enough to leave out on the kitchen counter.
Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker
To buy: $70; jet.com
Your classic Crock-Pot just got a major upgrade, thanks to this release from the popular brand. In addition to being a slow cooker, the 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express also functions as a pressure cooker and yogurt maker, and has eight different cook settings to brown, steam, and sauté with ease. As a bonus, the inner pot is dishwasher-safe.
Strawesome Reusable Straw Starter Kit
To buy: $19; soyummy.com
She can enjoy her cold drinks without worrying about the environmental impact of plastic straws, thanks to this adorable reusable straw starter set. The kit includes three durable glass straws, along with a flexible bristle brush for easy cleaning.