The 3 Knives Every Home Chef Needs

Which blades make the cut? These simple yet powerful essentials.

Henckelâ€™s International classic 8-inch chefâ€™s knife

A workhorse with a tough high-carbon stainless-steel blade and a comfy handle (the steel extends through it for balance) that chops, dices and minces like a boss. ($55, amazon.com)

Wusthof classic 9-inch double-serrated bread knife

The edge cleanly slices through bread or roasted meat, sans crumbs or tearing. ($110, amazon.com)

Victorinox Swiss classic 3Â¼-inch paring knife

The flexible, lightweight yet supersharp blade lets you get in close on delicate jobs like coring tomatoes, hulling strawberries and slicing garlic. ($8, amazon.com)

And to keep 'em sharp, you should also pick up these handy accessories:

Victorinox 10-inch honing steel

Run chefâs and paring knives a few times along this tool before each use to hone their edges. ($20, amazon.com)

King double-sided stone

When honing isnât enough, use this about twice a year. The coarse side sharpens blades; the fine side refines and polishes. ($39, amazon.com)

