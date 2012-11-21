Your Quick Thanksgiving Day Workout

It’s the day before Thanksgiving and, if you're at all like me, you're already thinking about grandma's turkey stuffing and mom's perfect pumpkin pie. I'm planning to splurge at Thanksgiving dinner, so I'm committing to burning off some of those extra calories by breaking a sweat first thing tomorrow morning. Here's a quick and effective workout you can do anywhere. It'll torch calories and start your Thanksgiving off on the right foot so you'll be able to enjoy the holiday without guilt!

This workout plays off tomorrow's date (November 22), so the reps for the exercises are either 11 or 22. Clever, right? Perform each exercise and move to the next (without resting for maximum calorie burn), and be sure to work at your own pace. Once you finish all eight exercises, repeat them from the beginning for three more times for a total of 4 rounds. This workout will probably take you about 20-25 minutes to complete, so there's still tons of time to get ready to feast.

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

