Sweet Snacks: 3 Treats That Help Keep Cravings Under Control



By Tina Haupert

One of my goals for 2011 is to kick my sugar habit. My cravings got so out of control they were wreaking havoc on my body. I'm talking fatigue, mood swings, breakouts—it was not pretty.

In the past few weeks, I've gained some control of my sugar cravings. It's still a constant struggle, but here's what's working for me:

Delaying sweets until after dinner . This is all mind over matter for me. Once I start with the treats, I can't stop. This is the best option for me.

. This is all mind over matter for me. Once I start with the treats, I can't stop. This is the best option for me. Eating "real" meals . Taking a minute or two to plan my meals has made all the difference. I'm really trying to incorporate more whole grains, fruits/veggies, and lean protein into all my meals. Having all these elements together in one meal really satisfies me, which makes my sugar cravings less intense.

. Taking a minute or two to plan my meals has made all the difference. I'm really trying to incorporate more whole grains, fruits/veggies, and lean protein into all my meals. Having all these elements together in one meal really satisfies me, which makes my sugar cravings less intense. Blogging my meals and snacks . I got really lazy documenting my meals and snacks on my blog but recommitting to it forces me to create well-balanced meals, which ultimately helps with my sugar cravings.

. I got really lazy documenting my meals and snacks on my blog but recommitting to it forces me to create well-balanced meals, which ultimately helps with my sugar cravings. Keeping busy. I'm still working on this one, but I've realized when I am busy I don't think as much about sweets.

Additionally, allowing myself daily treats has satisfied my cravings without overdoing it. I try to include healthy carbs, lean protein, and a little bit of fat in all my sweet snacks to satisfy me and ward off those crazy cravings. Here are a few of my favorite (mostly) healthy treats:

Peanut Butter and Banana Yogurt Sundae

Ingredients:

6 ounces Greek yogurt

1 banana, sliced

1 tablespoon peanut butter

Directions:

Melt peanut butter in microwave (approximately 30 seconds)

Pour melted peanut butter over yogurt and banana slices



Almond Butter and Butterscotch Sandwich Thins

Ingredients:

1 Sandwich Thin

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 tablespoon butterscotch chips

Directions:

Lightly toast Sandwich Thin

Spread on almond butter and top with butterscotch chips

Caramel "Milk Shake"

Ingredients:

8 ounces soy milk

1 scoop vanilla-flavored protein powder

1 teaspoon caramel extract

Directions: